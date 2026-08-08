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Filippo Mugnaini

DT INTRADAY 1

Filippo Mugnaini
Filippo Mugnaini

Filippo Mugnaini

5 (1)
I research and develop short-term intraday trading strategies for EURUSD. I believe its high volume of daily trading activity provides a large amount of data for creating and testing strategies that are statistically easier to validate and execute.
2 сигнала 1 тема
1 отзыв
Надежность
13 недель
2 / 417 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 66%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
268
Прибыльных трейдов:
194 (72.38%)
Убыточных трейдов:
74 (27.61%)
Лучший трейд:
1.52 EUR
Худший трейд:
-0.50 EUR
Общая прибыль:
103.27 EUR (12 248 pips)
Общий убыток:
-37.01 EUR (3 465 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
31 (16.61 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
16.61 EUR (31)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.58
Торговая активность:
24.54%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.05%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
8
Ср. время удержания:
5 часов
Фактор восстановления:
24.27
Длинных трейдов:
129 (48.13%)
Коротких трейдов:
139 (51.87%)
Профит фактор:
2.79
Мат. ожидание:
0.25 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
0.53 EUR
Средний убыток:
-0.50 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-2.59 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2.59 EUR (6)
Прирост в месяц:
7.96%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.11 EUR
Максимальная:
2.73 EUR (2.20%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
2.22% (2.56 EUR)
По эквити:
4.17% (6.88 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
EURUSD 268
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
EURUSD 76
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
EURUSD 8.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +1.52 EUR
Худший трейд: -1 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 31
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +16.61 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -2.59 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
Exness-MT5Real12
0.42 × 64
Exness-MT5Real7
0.44 × 486
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.52 × 3659
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 196
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 216
FusionMarkets-Live
0.95 × 38
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.03 × 174
еще 63...
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Средняя оценка:
TheMamspoker mamp
35
TheMamspoker mamp 2026.08.08 16:26  (изменен 2026.08.10 11:13) 
 

Exceptional day trade system with 66% return in only 2.5 months trading. Excellent risk management and no hedging or DCA employed. The average holding time per trade is 5 hours, and an astoundingly low 4.2% MDD gives confidence that things will never get out of control with this signal. The manager is always available to answer questions about the strategy. There is no ego or excessive pride involved in the trading, as the manager is able to take losses 30% of the time and stay strictly within the confines of the system rules. I like that the equity is less than $200, so even at system's 1:500 leverage I'm able to scale up my account’s 1:100 leverage and make good money off the signal without deploying a lot of capital.

2026.08.10 18:04 2026.08.10 18:04:27  

AUGUST 10 — DEVELOPMENT UPDATE — MARKET REGIME FILTER The market-regime module has been revised to improve the distinction between directional, rotational, and low-quality transitional conditions. The goal is not to generate more trades, but to improve selectivity. When current EURUSD behavior does not sufficiently match the conditions the strategy was designed to exploit, the system should now remain inactive more frequently. This can occasionally result in sessions with no trades. That is intentional. Avoiding statistically weak market conditions remains preferable to forcing additional exposure.

2026.07.27 02:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
DT INTRADAY 1
30 USD в месяц
66%
2
417
USD
167
EUR
13
100%
268
72%
25%
2.79
0.25
EUR
4%
1:500
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