- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|268
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|EURUSD
|76
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|EURUSD
|8.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.42 × 64
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.44 × 486
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.52 × 3659
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.76 × 200
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.78 × 196
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 216
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.95 × 38
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 174
AUGUST 10 — DEVELOPMENT UPDATE — MARKET REGIME FILTER The market-regime module has been revised to improve the distinction between directional, rotational, and low-quality transitional conditions. The goal is not to generate more trades, but to improve selectivity. When current EURUSD behavior does not sufficiently match the conditions the strategy was designed to exploit, the system should now remain inactive more frequently. This can occasionally result in sessions with no trades. That is intentional. Avoiding statistically weak market conditions remains preferable to forcing additional exposure.
USD
EUR
EUR
Exceptional day trade system with 66% return in only 2.5 months trading. Excellent risk management and no hedging or DCA employed. The average holding time per trade is 5 hours, and an astoundingly low 4.2% MDD gives confidence that things will never get out of control with this signal. The manager is always available to answer questions about the strategy. There is no ego or excessive pride involved in the trading, as the manager is able to take losses 30% of the time and stay strictly within the confines of the system rules. I like that the equity is less than $200, so even at system's 1:500 leverage I'm able to scale up my account’s 1:100 leverage and make good money off the signal without deploying a lot of capital.