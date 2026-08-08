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Filippo Mugnaini

DT INTRADAY 1

Filippo Mugnaini
Filippo Mugnaini

Filippo Mugnaini

5 (1)
2 信号 1 主题
1条评论
可靠性
13
2 / 456 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 67%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
270
盈利交易:
196 (72.59%)
亏损交易:
74 (27.41%)
最好交易:
1.52 EUR
最差交易:
-0.50 EUR
毛利:
104.29 EUR (12 368 pips)
毛利亏损:
-37.05 EUR (3 465 pips)
最大连续赢利:
31 (16.61 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
16.61 EUR (31)
夏普比率:
0.58
交易活动:
24.54%
最大入金加载:
5.05%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
7
平均持有时间:
5 小时
采收率:
24.63
长期交易:
130 (48.15%)
短期交易:
140 (51.85%)
利润因子:
2.81
预期回报:
0.25 EUR
平均利润:
0.53 EUR
平均损失:
-0.50 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-2.59 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-2.59 EUR (6)
每月增长:
7.52%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.11 EUR
最大值:
2.73 EUR (2.20%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
2.22% (2.56 EUR)
净值:
4.17% (6.88 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
EURUSD 270
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
EURUSD 77
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
EURUSD 8.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1.52 EUR
最差交易: -1 EUR
最大连续赢利: 31
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +16.61 EUR
最大连续亏损: -2.59 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
Exness-MT5Real12
0.42 × 64
Exness-MT5Real7
0.44 × 486
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.52 × 3663
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 196
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 216
FusionMarkets-Live
0.95 × 38
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.03 × 174
63 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
平均等级:
TheMamspoker mamp
35
TheMamspoker mamp 2026.08.08 16:26  (已更改2026.08.10 11:13) 
 

Exceptional day trade system with 66% return in only 2.5 months trading. Excellent risk management and no hedging or DCA employed. The average holding time per trade is 5 hours, and an astoundingly low 4.2% MDD gives confidence that things will never get out of control with this signal. The manager is always available to answer questions about the strategy. There is no ego or excessive pride involved in the trading, as the manager is able to take losses 30% of the time and stay strictly within the confines of the system rules. I like that the equity is less than $200, so even at system's 1:500 leverage I'm able to scale up my account’s 1:100 leverage and make good money off the signal without deploying a lot of capital.

2026.08.12 11:38 2026.08.12 11:38:56  

AUGUST 12 — DEVELOPMENT UPDATE — IMPROVED SPREAD PROTECTION The spread filter has been updated to become more adaptive to current volatility and the expected duration of each trade. Rather than evaluating execution costs using only a fixed maximum spread threshold, the strategy now considers those costs relative to the statistical opportunity available at entry. The objective is greater execution consistency across different brokers and liquidity conditions. This is particularly important for a strategy intended to provide a predictable copying experience, where small execution differences should not materially alter the underlying trade logic.

2026.08.10 18:04 2026.08.10 18:04:27  

AUGUST 10 — DEVELOPMENT UPDATE — MARKET REGIME FILTER The market-regime module has been revised to improve the distinction between directional, rotational, and low-quality transitional conditions. The goal is not to generate more trades, but to improve selectivity. When current EURUSD behavior does not sufficiently match the conditions the strategy was designed to exploit, the system should now remain inactive more frequently. This can occasionally result in sessions with no trades. That is intentional. Avoiding statistically weak market conditions remains preferable to forcing additional exposure.

2026.07.27 02:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
DT INTRADAY 1
每月30 USD
67%
2
456
USD
168
EUR
13
100%
270
72%
25%
2.81
0.25
EUR
4%
1:500
复制

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