- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|270
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURUSD
|77
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURUSD
|8.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.42 × 64
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.44 × 486
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.52 × 3663
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.76 × 200
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.78 × 196
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 216
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.95 × 38
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 174
AUGUST 12 — DEVELOPMENT UPDATE — IMPROVED SPREAD PROTECTION The spread filter has been updated to become more adaptive to current volatility and the expected duration of each trade. Rather than evaluating execution costs using only a fixed maximum spread threshold, the strategy now considers those costs relative to the statistical opportunity available at entry. The objective is greater execution consistency across different brokers and liquidity conditions. This is particularly important for a strategy intended to provide a predictable copying experience, where small execution differences should not materially alter the underlying trade logic.
AUGUST 10 — DEVELOPMENT UPDATE — MARKET REGIME FILTER The market-regime module has been revised to improve the distinction between directional, rotational, and low-quality transitional conditions. The goal is not to generate more trades, but to improve selectivity. When current EURUSD behavior does not sufficiently match the conditions the strategy was designed to exploit, the system should now remain inactive more frequently. This can occasionally result in sessions with no trades. That is intentional. Avoiding statistically weak market conditions remains preferable to forcing additional exposure.
USD
EUR
EUR
Exceptional day trade system with 66% return in only 2.5 months trading. Excellent risk management and no hedging or DCA employed. The average holding time per trade is 5 hours, and an astoundingly low 4.2% MDD gives confidence that things will never get out of control with this signal. The manager is always available to answer questions about the strategy. There is no ego or excessive pride involved in the trading, as the manager is able to take losses 30% of the time and stay strictly within the confines of the system rules. I like that the equity is less than $200, so even at system's 1:500 leverage I'm able to scale up my account’s 1:100 leverage and make good money off the signal without deploying a lot of capital.