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Filippo Mugnaini

DT INTRADAY 1

Filippo Mugnaini
Filippo Mugnaini

Filippo Mugnaini

I research and develop short-term intraday trading strategies for EURUSD. I believe its high volume of daily trading activity provides a large amount of data for creating and testing strategies that are statistically easier to validate and execute.
1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
3 / 25K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 66%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
265
Profit Trades:
192 (72.45%)
Loss Trades:
73 (27.55%)
Best trade:
1.52 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.50 EUR
Gross Profit:
102.22 EUR (12 123 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.61 EUR (3 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (16.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.61 EUR (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading activity:
24.54%
Max deposit load:
5.05%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.03
Long Trades:
129 (48.68%)
Short Trades:
136 (51.32%)
Profit Factor:
2.79
Expected Payoff:
0.25 EUR
Average Profit:
0.53 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.50 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.59 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
7.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 EUR
Maximal:
2.73 EUR (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.22% (2.56 EUR)
By Equity:
4.17% (6.88 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 265
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 75
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 8.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1.52 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.59 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 5
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.00 × 3
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
Exness-MT5Real12
0.42 × 64
Exness-MT5Real7
0.44 × 486
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.52 × 3653
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Exness-MT5Real8
0.78 × 196
Alpari-Real01
0.83 × 41
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 216
FusionMarkets-Live
0.95 × 38
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
1.00 × 1
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
GoMarkets-Live
1.03 × 174
63 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.27 02:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.15 15:57
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DT INTRADAY 1
30 USD per month
66%
3
25K
USD
166
EUR
12
100%
265
72%
25%
2.79
0.25
EUR
4%
1:500
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