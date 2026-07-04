- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
265
Profit Trades:
192 (72.45%)
Loss Trades:
73 (27.55%)
Best trade:
1.52 EUR
Worst trade:
-0.50 EUR
Gross Profit:
102.22 EUR (12 123 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.61 EUR (3 428 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (16.61 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.61 EUR (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.58
Trading activity:
24.54%
Max deposit load:
5.05%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
24.03
Long Trades:
129 (48.68%)
Short Trades:
136 (51.32%)
Profit Factor:
2.79
Expected Payoff:
0.25 EUR
Average Profit:
0.53 EUR
Average Loss:
-0.50 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-2.59 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2.59 EUR (6)
Monthly growth:
7.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.11 EUR
Maximal:
2.73 EUR (2.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.22% (2.56 EUR)
By Equity:
4.17% (6.88 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|265
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|75
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|8.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1.52 EUR
Worst trade: -1 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +16.61 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.59 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 19
|0.27 × 147
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|0.33 × 106
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.42 × 64
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.44 × 486
|
VantageMarkets-Live 13
|0.46 × 89
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.52 × 3653
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.76 × 200
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.78 × 196
|
Alpari-Real01
|0.83 × 41
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.91 × 216
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.95 × 38
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.95 × 84
|
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
|
DLSMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|1.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 174
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
66%
3
25K
USD
USD
166
EUR
EUR
12
100%
265
72%
25%
2.79
0.25
EUR
EUR
4%
1:500