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Mirco Lupinetti

Gold Operator

Mirco Lupinetti
Mirco Lupinetti

Mirco Lupinetti

6 тем 10 комментариев
0 отзывов
Надежность
15 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 49 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 31%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
133
Прибыльных трейдов:
99 (74.43%)
Убыточных трейдов:
34 (25.56%)
Лучший трейд:
645.73 EUR
Худший трейд:
-158.90 EUR
Общая прибыль:
5 124.96 EUR (114 135 pips)
Общий убыток:
-2 016.34 EUR (47 013 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
13 (668.53 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
1 438.94 EUR (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.22
Торговая активность:
9.53%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.40%
Последний трейд:
10 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
4.60
Длинных трейдов:
49 (36.84%)
Коротких трейдов:
84 (63.16%)
Профит фактор:
2.54
Мат. ожидание:
23.37 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
51.77 EUR
Средний убыток:
-59.30 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-299.82 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-404.25 EUR (5)
Прирост в месяц:
8.69%
Годовой прогноз:
105.41%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.72 EUR
Максимальная:
676.43 EUR (5.53%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.53% (676.14 EUR)
По эквити:
1.98% (234.27 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 133
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.r 3.5K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.r 67K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +645.73 EUR
Худший трейд: -159 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +668.53 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -299.82 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPTradingLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

GOLD Operator is an algorithmic trading signal dedicated exclusively to Gold (XAUUSD), designed to capture high-probability market movements while maintaining strict risk control.

Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring disciplined trade management and eliminating emotional decision-making.

The objective is simple:

Protect capital first. Compound profits consistently over time.

📊 Performance Overview

  • Dedicated exclusively to XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Every trade protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Disciplined risk management on every position
  • Controlled drawdown profile
  • Optimized for long-term account growth
  • Designed to perform in different market conditions
  • Focus on consistency rather than excessive risk

This strategy is built for traders who understand that steady growth is more valuable than chasing unrealistic returns.

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines advanced algorithmic analysis with intelligent market filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities on Gold.

The strategy includes:

  • Algorithmic trend and momentum analysis
  • High-quality entry filtering
  • Fixed Stop Loss and predefined Take Profit on every trade
  • Dynamic market condition analysis
  • Strict money management
  • Disciplined execution without emotional intervention

Rather than attempting to catch every market movement, the system focuses on executing only the highest-quality setups.

⚖️ Risk Management

Risk management is the foundation of this strategy.

Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss, while profits are secured through predefined Take Profit levels.

Recommended position sizing:

  • 🟢 Low Risk: 0.01 lot per $2,000 (recommended for maximum stability)
  • 🟡 Medium Risk: 0.01 lot per $1,500 (balanced growth)
  • 🔴 High Risk: 0.01 lot per $1,000 (higher potential returns with increased volatility)

As always, higher potential returns come with proportionally higher risk.

💡 Why Choose This Signal

✔ Exclusive focus on XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Every trade protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit

✔ Strict and disciplined risk management

✔ Designed for real market conditions

✔ Controlled drawdown philosophy

✔ Long-term account growth approach

✔ Fully automated execution without emotional trading

This is not a high-risk gambling system.

It is a structured trading approach designed to minimize unnecessary risk while targeting consistent profitability over the long term.

🔗 Recommended Copy Trading Setup

To achieve results as close as possible to the master account, it is highly recommended to use:

👉 FPTrading IB Registration

Using the same broker environment helps reduce execution differences, minimize slippage, and improve copy accuracy.

🚀 Final Message

Markets will always be unpredictable, but risk management should never be.

This signal was built for traders who value discipline over emotion, consistency over hype, and sustainable growth over unrealistic promises.

If your goal is to grow your account through a structured, professional, and risk-controlled approach to trading XAUUSD, this signal is designed for exactly that purpose.


Нет отзывов
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold Operator
49 USD в месяц
31%
0
0
USD
13K
EUR
15
100%
133
74%
10%
2.54
23.37
EUR
6%
1:500
Копировать

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