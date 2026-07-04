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Mirco Lupinetti

Gold Operator

Mirco Lupinetti
Mirco Lupinetti

Mirco Lupinetti

6 topics 10 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 49 USD per month
growth since 2026 30%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
95 (73.64%)
Loss Trades:
34 (26.36%)
Best trade:
645.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-158.90 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 022.46 EUR (110 368 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 015.72 EUR (47 013 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (668.53 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 336.44 EUR (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
9.53%
Max deposit load:
1.40%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
4.45
Long Trades:
45 (34.88%)
Short Trades:
84 (65.12%)
Profit Factor:
2.49
Expected Payoff:
23.31 EUR
Average Profit:
52.87 EUR
Average Loss:
-59.29 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-299.82 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-404.25 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
7.84%
Annual Forecast:
95.16%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.72 EUR
Maximal:
676.43 EUR (5.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.53% (676.14 EUR)
By Equity:
1.98% (234.27 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 129
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 3.4K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 63K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +645.73 EUR
Worst trade: -159 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +668.53 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -299.82 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

GOLD Operator is an algorithmic trading signal dedicated exclusively to Gold (XAUUSD), designed to capture high-probability market movements while maintaining strict risk control.

Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring disciplined trade management and eliminating emotional decision-making.

The objective is simple:

Protect capital first. Compound profits consistently over time.

📊 Performance Overview

  • Dedicated exclusively to XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Every trade protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Disciplined risk management on every position
  • Controlled drawdown profile
  • Optimized for long-term account growth
  • Designed to perform in different market conditions
  • Focus on consistency rather than excessive risk

This strategy is built for traders who understand that steady growth is more valuable than chasing unrealistic returns.

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines advanced algorithmic analysis with intelligent market filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities on Gold.

The strategy includes:

  • Algorithmic trend and momentum analysis
  • High-quality entry filtering
  • Fixed Stop Loss and predefined Take Profit on every trade
  • Dynamic market condition analysis
  • Strict money management
  • Disciplined execution without emotional intervention

Rather than attempting to catch every market movement, the system focuses on executing only the highest-quality setups.

⚖️ Risk Management

Risk management is the foundation of this strategy.

Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss, while profits are secured through predefined Take Profit levels.

Recommended position sizing:

  • 🟢 Low Risk: 0.01 lot per $2,000 (recommended for maximum stability)
  • 🟡 Medium Risk: 0.01 lot per $1,500 (balanced growth)
  • 🔴 High Risk: 0.01 lot per $1,000 (higher potential returns with increased volatility)

As always, higher potential returns come with proportionally higher risk.

💡 Why Choose This Signal

✔ Exclusive focus on XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Every trade protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit

✔ Strict and disciplined risk management

✔ Designed for real market conditions

✔ Controlled drawdown philosophy

✔ Long-term account growth approach

✔ Fully automated execution without emotional trading

This is not a high-risk gambling system.

It is a structured trading approach designed to minimize unnecessary risk while targeting consistent profitability over the long term.

🔗 Recommended Copy Trading Setup

To achieve results as close as possible to the master account, it is highly recommended to use:

👉 FPTrading IB Registration

Using the same broker environment helps reduce execution differences, minimize slippage, and improve copy accuracy.

🚀 Final Message

Markets will always be unpredictable, but risk management should never be.

This signal was built for traders who value discipline over emotion, consistency over hype, and sustainable growth over unrealistic promises.

If your goal is to grow your account through a structured, professional, and risk-controlled approach to trading XAUUSD, this signal is designed for exactly that purpose.


No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Operator
49 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
13K
EUR
15
100%
129
73%
10%
2.49
23.31
EUR
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.