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Mirco Lupinetti

Gold Operator

Mirco Lupinetti
Mirco Lupinetti

Mirco Lupinetti

6 主题 10 评论
0条评论
可靠性
16
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 49 USD per 
增长自 2026 25%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
138
盈利交易:
99 (71.73%)
亏损交易:
39 (28.26%)
最好交易:
645.73 EUR
最差交易:
-163.28 EUR
毛利:
5 124.96 EUR (114 135 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2 599.68 EUR (65 593 pips)
最大连续赢利:
13 (668.53 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
1 438.94 EUR (9)
夏普比率:
0.17
交易活动:
8.25%
最大入金加载:
1.40%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
13
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
3.73
长期交易:
54 (39.13%)
短期交易:
84 (60.87%)
利润因子:
1.97
预期回报:
18.30 EUR
平均利润:
51.77 EUR
平均损失:
-66.66 EUR
最大连续失误:
6 (-299.82 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-582.60 EUR (5)
每月增长:
3.24%
年度预测:
39.35%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.72 EUR
最大值:
676.43 EUR (5.53%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.53% (676.14 EUR)
净值:
1.98% (234.27 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 138
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.r 2.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.r 49K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +645.73 EUR
最差交易: -163 EUR
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +668.53 EUR
最大连续亏损: -299.82 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPTradingLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

GOLD Operator is an algorithmic trading signal dedicated exclusively to Gold (XAUUSD), designed to capture high-probability market movements while maintaining strict risk control.

Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit, ensuring disciplined trade management and eliminating emotional decision-making.

The objective is simple:

Protect capital first. Compound profits consistently over time.

📊 Performance Overview

  • Dedicated exclusively to XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Every trade protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Disciplined risk management on every position
  • Controlled drawdown profile
  • Optimized for long-term account growth
  • Designed to perform in different market conditions
  • Focus on consistency rather than excessive risk

This strategy is built for traders who understand that steady growth is more valuable than chasing unrealistic returns.

🧠 Strategy Logic

The system combines advanced algorithmic analysis with intelligent market filtering to identify high-probability trading opportunities on Gold.

The strategy includes:

  • Algorithmic trend and momentum analysis
  • High-quality entry filtering
  • Fixed Stop Loss and predefined Take Profit on every trade
  • Dynamic market condition analysis
  • Strict money management
  • Disciplined execution without emotional intervention

Rather than attempting to catch every market movement, the system focuses on executing only the highest-quality setups.

⚖️ Risk Management

Risk management is the foundation of this strategy.

Every position is opened with a predefined Stop Loss, while profits are secured through predefined Take Profit levels.

Recommended position sizing:

  • 🟢 Low Risk: 0.01 lot per $2,000 (recommended for maximum stability)
  • 🟡 Medium Risk: 0.01 lot per $1,500 (balanced growth)
  • 🔴 High Risk: 0.01 lot per $1,000 (higher potential returns with increased volatility)

As always, higher potential returns come with proportionally higher risk.

💡 Why Choose This Signal

✔ Exclusive focus on XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Every trade protected by Stop Loss and Take Profit

✔ Strict and disciplined risk management

✔ Designed for real market conditions

✔ Controlled drawdown philosophy

✔ Long-term account growth approach

✔ Fully automated execution without emotional trading

This is not a high-risk gambling system.

It is a structured trading approach designed to minimize unnecessary risk while targeting consistent profitability over the long term.

🔗 Recommended Copy Trading Setup

To achieve results as close as possible to the master account, it is highly recommended to use:

👉 FPTrading IB Registration

Using the same broker environment helps reduce execution differences, minimize slippage, and improve copy accuracy.

🚀 Final Message

Markets will always be unpredictable, but risk management should never be.

This signal was built for traders who value discipline over emotion, consistency over hype, and sustainable growth over unrealistic promises.

If your goal is to grow your account through a structured, professional, and risk-controlled approach to trading XAUUSD, this signal is designed for exactly that purpose.


没有评论
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 05:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.21 13:49
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.71% of days out of 85 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Operator
每月49 USD
25%
0
0
USD
13K
EUR
16
100%
138
71%
8%
1.97
18.30
EUR
6%
1:500
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