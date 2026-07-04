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Dwi Baru Raharjo

YEA

Dwi Baru Raharjo
Dwi Baru Raharjo

Dwi Baru Raharjo

0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 14%
Elev8-Real2
1:200
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
58
Прибыльных трейдов:
40 (68.96%)
Убыточных трейдов:
18 (31.03%)
Лучший трейд:
5.81 USD
Худший трейд:
-15.14 USD
Общая прибыль:
87.96 USD (5 554 pips)
Общий убыток:
-81.83 USD (5 781 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (19.10 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
19.10 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
80.01%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
71.48%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
10
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
0.18
Длинных трейдов:
32 (55.17%)
Коротких трейдов:
26 (44.83%)
Профит фактор:
1.07
Мат. ожидание:
0.11 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.20 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.55 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-13.82 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-21.28 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
-23.16%
Алготрейдинг:
74%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
4.87 USD
Максимальная:
34.14 USD (42.15%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
42.15% (34.14 USD)
По эквити:
40.06% (32.45 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDNZD 22
USDCAD 18
EURGBP 18
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDNZD -7
USDCAD -3
EURGBP 17
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDNZD -597
USDCAD -247
EURGBP 617
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5.81 USD
Худший трейд: -15 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +19.10 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -13.82 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Elev8-Real2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real2
0.20 × 5
OctaFX-Real
1.00 × 43
XMGlobal-MT5 4
2.60 × 5
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

🚀 Fully Managed Hybrid Trading Signal (EA + Manual Oversight)

Welcome to a trading signal designed with capital preservation as the absolute priority. This system combines the emotionless execution of algorithmic trading with the sharp intuition of human market expertise.

🛡️ Core Trading Strategy

  • The Hybrid Approach: Trades are pre-scanned and executed using a highly optimized trading robot (EA). However, the market is never left unattended. Every single trade is monitored manually by an experienced trader to adapt to high-impact news and unexpected market shifts.

  • Strict Risk Management: We do not gamble with your hard-earned capital. Every open position is backed by a protective Stop Loss (SL) to ensure your account remains safe from catastrophic market drawdowns.

  • Smart Hidden SL: To prevent stop-hunting and maintain flexibility, the system utilizes a Hidden Stop Loss. This SL is dynamically executed based on real-time forex market conditions, price action, and market structure rather than just a fixed pip count.

💎 Why Subscribe to This Signal?

  • No Grid, No Martingale: We do not use dangerous money-management strategies that can wipe out your account overnight.

  • Safety First: Asset protection is our number one rule. Profits come second to capital security.

  • 24/5 Monitoring: The EA works around the clock, while manual oversight ensures we step aside during toxic market conditions.

📈 Subscription Recommendations

⚠️ Important Note: For optimal results and to avoid slippage/copying discrepancy, please use a broker with low spreads and a fast execution speed (low latency). A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended for your MT4/MT5 platform.

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Copy Settings: Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the provider.

Join us today and let's grow your portfolio with a balanced, secure, and professional approach to the Forex market!


Нет отзывов
2026.07.31 12:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 12:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 10:20
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 18:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 17:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 01:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.04 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 13:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
YEA
30 USD в месяц
14%
0
0
USD
50
USD
13
74%
58
68%
80%
1.07
0.11
USD
42%
1:200
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