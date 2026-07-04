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Dwi Baru Raharjo

YEA

Dwi Baru Raharjo
Dwi Baru Raharjo

Dwi Baru Raharjo

0条评论
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 32%
Elev8-Real2
1:200
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
59
盈利交易:
41 (69.49%)
亏损交易:
18 (30.51%)
最好交易:
7.82 USD
最差交易:
-15.14 USD
毛利:
95.78 USD (6 220 pips)
毛利亏损:
-81.83 USD (5 781 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (19.10 USD)
最大连续盈利:
19.10 USD (9)
夏普比率:
0.11
交易活动:
81.02%
最大入金加载:
71.48%
最近交易:
5 几小时前
每周交易:
6
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
0.41
长期交易:
33 (55.93%)
短期交易:
26 (44.07%)
利润因子:
1.17
预期回报:
0.24 USD
平均利润:
2.34 USD
平均损失:
-4.55 USD
最大连续失误:
4 (-13.82 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-21.28 USD (2)
每月增长:
-11.34%
年度预测:
-100.00%
算法交易:
72%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
4.87 USD
最大值:
34.14 USD (42.15%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
42.15% (34.14 USD)
净值:
40.06% (32.45 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
AUDNZD 23
USDCAD 18
EURGBP 18
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
AUDNZD 1
USDCAD -3
EURGBP 17
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
AUDNZD 69
USDCAD -247
EURGBP 617
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +7.82 USD
最差交易: -15 USD
最大连续赢利: 9
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +19.10 USD
最大连续亏损: -13.82 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Elev8-Real2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real2
0.20 × 5
OctaFX-Real
1.00 × 43
XMGlobal-MT5 4
2.60 × 5
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

🚀 Fully Managed Hybrid Trading Signal (EA + Manual Oversight)

Welcome to a trading signal designed with capital preservation as the absolute priority. This system combines the emotionless execution of algorithmic trading with the sharp intuition of human market expertise.

🛡️ Core Trading Strategy

  • The Hybrid Approach: Trades are pre-scanned and executed using a highly optimized trading robot (EA). However, the market is never left unattended. Every single trade is monitored manually by an experienced trader to adapt to high-impact news and unexpected market shifts.

  • Strict Risk Management: We do not gamble with your hard-earned capital. Every open position is backed by a protective Stop Loss (SL) to ensure your account remains safe from catastrophic market drawdowns.

  • Smart Hidden SL: To prevent stop-hunting and maintain flexibility, the system utilizes a Hidden Stop Loss. This SL is dynamically executed based on real-time forex market conditions, price action, and market structure rather than just a fixed pip count.

💎 Why Subscribe to This Signal?

  • No Grid, No Martingale: We do not use dangerous money-management strategies that can wipe out your account overnight.

  • Safety First: Asset protection is our number one rule. Profits come second to capital security.

  • 24/5 Monitoring: The EA works around the clock, while manual oversight ensures we step aside during toxic market conditions.

📈 Subscription Recommendations

⚠️ Important Note: For optimal results and to avoid slippage/copying discrepancy, please use a broker with low spreads and a fast execution speed (low latency). A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended for your MT4/MT5 platform.

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Copy Settings: Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the provider.

Join us today and let's grow your portfolio with a balanced, secure, and professional approach to the Forex market!


没有评论
2026.07.31 12:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 12:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 10:20
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 18:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 17:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 01:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.04 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 13:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
YEA
每月30 USD
32%
0
0
USD
57
USD
13
72%
59
69%
81%
1.17
0.24
USD
42%
1:200
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

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