- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|22
|USDCAD
|18
|EURGBP
|18
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|-7
|USDCAD
|-3
|EURGBP
|17
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|-597
|USDCAD
|-247
|EURGBP
|617
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
🚀 Fully Managed Hybrid Trading Signal (EA + Manual Oversight)
Welcome to a trading signal designed with capital preservation as the absolute priority. This system combines the emotionless execution of algorithmic trading with the sharp intuition of human market expertise.
🛡️ Core Trading Strategy
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The Hybrid Approach: Trades are pre-scanned and executed using a highly optimized trading robot (EA). However, the market is never left unattended. Every single trade is monitored manually by an experienced trader to adapt to high-impact news and unexpected market shifts.
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Strict Risk Management: We do not gamble with your hard-earned capital. Every open position is backed by a protective Stop Loss (SL) to ensure your account remains safe from catastrophic market drawdowns.
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Smart Hidden SL: To prevent stop-hunting and maintain flexibility, the system utilizes a Hidden Stop Loss. This SL is dynamically executed based on real-time forex market conditions, price action, and market structure rather than just a fixed pip count.
💎 Why Subscribe to This Signal?
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No Grid, No Martingale: We do not use dangerous money-management strategies that can wipe out your account overnight.
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Safety First: Asset protection is our number one rule. Profits come second to capital security.
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24/5 Monitoring: The EA works around the clock, while manual oversight ensures we step aside during toxic market conditions.
📈 Subscription Recommendations
⚠️ Important Note: For optimal results and to avoid slippage/copying discrepancy, please use a broker with low spreads and a fast execution speed (low latency). A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended for your MT4/MT5 platform.
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Minimum Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing)
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Leverage: 1:100 or higher
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Copy Settings: Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the provider.
Join us today and let's grow your portfolio with a balanced, secure, and professional approach to the Forex market!
USD
USD
USD