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Dwi Baru Raharjo

YEA

Dwi Baru Raharjo
Dwi Baru Raharjo

Dwi Baru Raharjo

0 reviews
Reliability
13 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
Elev8-Real2
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
58
Profit Trades:
40 (68.96%)
Loss Trades:
18 (31.03%)
Best trade:
5.81 USD
Worst trade:
-15.14 USD
Gross Profit:
87.96 USD (5 554 pips)
Gross Loss:
-81.83 USD (5 781 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (19.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19.10 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
78.99%
Max deposit load:
71.48%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
32 (55.17%)
Short Trades:
26 (44.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
2.20 USD
Average Loss:
-4.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-13.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-21.28 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-23.16%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.87 USD
Maximal:
34.14 USD (42.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.15% (34.14 USD)
By Equity:
40.06% (32.45 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 22
USDCAD 18
EURGBP 18
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD -7
USDCAD -3
EURGBP 17
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD -597
USDCAD -247
EURGBP 617
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.81 USD
Worst trade: -15 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +19.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -13.82 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real2
0.20 × 5
OctaFX-Real
1.00 × 43
XMGlobal-MT5 4
2.60 × 5
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

🚀 Fully Managed Hybrid Trading Signal (EA + Manual Oversight)

Welcome to a trading signal designed with capital preservation as the absolute priority. This system combines the emotionless execution of algorithmic trading with the sharp intuition of human market expertise.

🛡️ Core Trading Strategy

  • The Hybrid Approach: Trades are pre-scanned and executed using a highly optimized trading robot (EA). However, the market is never left unattended. Every single trade is monitored manually by an experienced trader to adapt to high-impact news and unexpected market shifts.

  • Strict Risk Management: We do not gamble with your hard-earned capital. Every open position is backed by a protective Stop Loss (SL) to ensure your account remains safe from catastrophic market drawdowns.

  • Smart Hidden SL: To prevent stop-hunting and maintain flexibility, the system utilizes a Hidden Stop Loss. This SL is dynamically executed based on real-time forex market conditions, price action, and market structure rather than just a fixed pip count.

💎 Why Subscribe to This Signal?

  • No Grid, No Martingale: We do not use dangerous money-management strategies that can wipe out your account overnight.

  • Safety First: Asset protection is our number one rule. Profits come second to capital security.

  • 24/5 Monitoring: The EA works around the clock, while manual oversight ensures we step aside during toxic market conditions.

📈 Subscription Recommendations

⚠️ Important Note: For optimal results and to avoid slippage/copying discrepancy, please use a broker with low spreads and a fast execution speed (low latency). A VPS (Virtual Private Server) is highly recommended for your MT4/MT5 platform.

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Recommended: $500+ for better lot sizing)

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

  • Copy Settings: Copy Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the provider.

Join us today and let's grow your portfolio with a balanced, secure, and professional approach to the Forex market!


No reviews
2026.07.31 12:42
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 14:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 04:31
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.21 12:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 10:20
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 18:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.10 18:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 17:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.10 01:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.04 13:41
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 13:41
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
YEA
30 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
50
USD
13
74%
58
68%
79%
1.07
0.11
USD
42%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.