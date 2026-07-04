The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Elev8-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 0.00 × 4 OctaFX-Real2 0.20 × 5 OctaFX-Real 1.00 × 43 XMGlobal-MT5 4 2.60 × 5 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor