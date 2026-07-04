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Shah Rukh Hassan

BTCUSD by Zenova Group

Shah Rukh Hassan
Shah Rukh Hassan

Shah Rukh Hassan

0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 55 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 38%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:400
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
448
Прибыльных трейдов:
320 (71.42%)
Убыточных трейдов:
128 (28.57%)
Лучший трейд:
105.82 USD
Худший трейд:
-69.53 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 282.18 USD (130 658 989 pips)
Общий убыток:
-880.49 USD (4 203 949 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
18 (213.60 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
245.60 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.33
Торговая активность:
100.86%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.52%
Последний трейд:
12 минут
Трейдов в неделю:
139
Ср. время удержания:
15 часов
Фактор восстановления:
23.29
Длинных трейдов:
230 (51.34%)
Коротких трейдов:
218 (48.66%)
Профит фактор:
3.73
Мат. ожидание:
5.36 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.26 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.88 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-30.84 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-103.10 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
23.52%
Алготрейдинг:
68%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
103.10 USD (1.26%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.26% (103.10 USD)
По эквити:
13.38% (910.91 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 406
XAUUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 2.6K
XAUUSD -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 6.6M
XAUUSD -559
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +105.82 USD
Худший трейд: -70 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +213.60 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -30.84 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real32" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
4.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real33
27.27 × 11
Exness-MT5Real32
27.45 × 13878
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Zevona | Professional Forex Trading Signals

Welcome to Zevona.

We focus on disciplined and consistent trading with a risk-managed approach. Our goal is long-term growth instead of chasing unrealistic profits.

What You Can Expect

  • ✅ Real trades from a live MT5 account

  • ✅ Transparent trading history

  • ✅ Risk management comes first

  • ✅ No martingale or high-risk gambling strategies

  • ✅ Consistent trading with market discipline

Our performance speaks through verified trading results. Every trade is executed based on strategy, patience, and proper market analysis.

If you're looking for a reliable trading signal provider with a professional approach, follow Zevona and monitor our performance over time.

Trade Smart. Stay Disciplined. Grow Consistently.

Company: Zevona : +92-300-241-7076


Нет отзывов
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.25 17:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.17 06:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 10:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:2000
2026.07.05 08:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.05 08:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.05 07:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.05 07:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.04 11:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 11:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
BTCUSD by Zenova Group
55 USD в месяц
38%
0
0
USD
7.6K
USD
6
68%
448
71%
101%
3.72
5.36
USD
13%
1:400
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.