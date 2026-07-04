- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|406
|XAUUSD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|BTCUSD
|2.6K
|XAUUSD
|-1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|BTCUSD
|6.6M
|XAUUSD
|-559
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real32" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|4.31 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|4.60 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|27.27 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|27.45 × 13878
Welcome to Zevona.
We focus on disciplined and consistent trading with a risk-managed approach. Our goal is long-term growth instead of chasing unrealistic profits.
What You Can Expect
-
✅ Real trades from a live MT5 account
-
✅ Transparent trading history
-
✅ Risk management comes first
-
✅ No martingale or high-risk gambling strategies
-
✅ Consistent trading with market discipline
Our performance speaks through verified trading results. Every trade is executed based on strategy, patience, and proper market analysis.
If you're looking for a reliable trading signal provider with a professional approach, follow Zevona and monitor our performance over time.
Trade Smart. Stay Disciplined. Grow Consistently.
Company: Zevona : +92-300-241-7076
USD
USD
USD