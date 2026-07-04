- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|349
|XAUUSD
|4
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|2.5K
|XAUUSD
|-1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|6.7M
|XAUUSD
|-559
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Welcome to Zevona.
We focus on disciplined and consistent trading with a risk-managed approach. Our goal is long-term growth instead of chasing unrealistic profits.
What You Can Expect
-
✅ Real trades from a live MT5 account
-
✅ Transparent trading history
-
✅ Risk management comes first
-
✅ No martingale or high-risk gambling strategies
-
✅ Consistent trading with market discipline
Our performance speaks through verified trading results. Every trade is executed based on strategy, patience, and proper market analysis.
If you're looking for a reliable trading signal provider with a professional approach, follow Zevona and monitor our performance over time.
Trade Smart. Stay Disciplined. Grow Consistently.
Company: Zevona : +92-300-241-7076
USD
USD
USD