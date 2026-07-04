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Shah Rukh Hassan

BTCUSD by Zenova Group

Shah Rukh Hassan
Shah Rukh Hassan

Shah Rukh Hassan

0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 55 USD per month
growth since 2026 36%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
391
Profit Trades:
288 (73.65%)
Loss Trades:
103 (26.34%)
Best trade:
105.82 USD
Worst trade:
-69.53 USD
Gross Profit:
3 055.28 USD (130 134 579 pips)
Gross Loss:
-746.93 USD (3 622 515 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (213.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
245.60 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.35
Trading activity:
100.86%
Max deposit load:
1.52%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
89
Avg holding time:
16 hours
Recovery Factor:
22.39
Long Trades:
206 (52.69%)
Short Trades:
185 (47.31%)
Profit Factor:
4.09
Expected Payoff:
5.90 USD
Average Profit:
10.61 USD
Average Loss:
-7.25 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-30.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-103.10 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
25.49%
Algo trading:
63%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
103.10 USD (1.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.26% (103.10 USD)
By Equity:
13.38% (910.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 349
XAUUSD 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 2.5K
XAUUSD -1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 6.7M
XAUUSD -559
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +105.82 USD
Worst trade: -70 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +213.60 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real32" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
4.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real33
27.27 × 11
Exness-MT5Real32
27.45 × 13878
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Zevona | Professional Forex Trading Signals

Welcome to Zevona.

We focus on disciplined and consistent trading with a risk-managed approach. Our goal is long-term growth instead of chasing unrealistic profits.

What You Can Expect

  • ✅ Real trades from a live MT5 account

  • ✅ Transparent trading history

  • ✅ Risk management comes first

  • ✅ No martingale or high-risk gambling strategies

  • ✅ Consistent trading with market discipline

Our performance speaks through verified trading results. Every trade is executed based on strategy, patience, and proper market analysis.

If you're looking for a reliable trading signal provider with a professional approach, follow Zevona and monitor our performance over time.

Trade Smart. Stay Disciplined. Grow Consistently.

Company: Zevona : +92-300-241-7076


No reviews
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.25 17:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.17 06:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 10:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:2000
2026.07.05 08:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.05 08:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.05 07:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.05 07:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.04 11:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 11:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTCUSD by Zenova Group
55 USD per month
36%
0
0
USD
7.5K
USD
6
63%
391
73%
101%
4.09
5.90
USD
13%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.