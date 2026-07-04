- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
497
盈利交易:
350 (70.42%)
亏损交易:
147 (29.58%)
最好交易:
105.82 USD
最差交易:
-69.53 USD
毛利:
3 573.70 USD (144 041 363 pips)
毛利亏损:
-959.25 USD (4 598 007 pips)
最大连续赢利:
18 (213.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
245.60 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.33
交易活动:
100.86%
最大入金加载:
1.52%
最近交易:
45 几分钟前
每周交易:
132
平均持有时间:
15 小时
采收率:
25.36
长期交易:
255 (51.31%)
短期交易:
242 (48.69%)
利润因子:
3.73
预期回报:
5.26 USD
平均利润:
10.21 USD
平均损失:
-6.53 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-30.84 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-103.10 USD (5)
每月增长:
23.51%
算法交易:
68%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
103.10 USD (1.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.26% (103.10 USD)
净值:
13.38% (910.91 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|451
|XAUUSD
|4
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|BTCUSD
|2.8K
|XAUUSD
|-1
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|BTCUSD
|6.9M
|XAUUSD
|-559
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +105.82 USD
最差交易: -70 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +213.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -30.84 USD
Zevona | Professional Forex Trading Signals
Welcome to Zevona.
We focus on disciplined and consistent trading with a risk-managed approach. Our goal is long-term growth instead of chasing unrealistic profits.
What You Can Expect
-
✅ Real trades from a live MT5 account
-
✅ Transparent trading history
-
✅ Risk management comes first
-
✅ No martingale or high-risk gambling strategies
-
✅ Consistent trading with market discipline
Our performance speaks through verified trading results. Every trade is executed based on strategy, patience, and proper market analysis.
If you're looking for a reliable trading signal provider with a professional approach, follow Zevona and monitor our performance over time.
Trade Smart. Stay Disciplined. Grow Consistently.
Company: Zevona : +92-300-241-7076
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月55 USD
42%
0
0
USD
USD
7.8K
USD
USD
6
68%
497
70%
101%
3.72
5.26
USD
USD
13%
1:400