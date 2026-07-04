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Shah Rukh Hassan

BTCUSD by Zenova Group

Shah Rukh Hassan
Shah Rukh Hassan

Shah Rukh Hassan

0条评论
可靠性
6
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 55 USD per 
增长自 2026 42%
Exness-MT5Real32
1:400
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
497
盈利交易:
350 (70.42%)
亏损交易:
147 (29.58%)
最好交易:
105.82 USD
最差交易:
-69.53 USD
毛利:
3 573.70 USD (144 041 363 pips)
毛利亏损:
-959.25 USD (4 598 007 pips)
最大连续赢利:
18 (213.60 USD)
最大连续盈利:
245.60 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.33
交易活动:
100.86%
最大入金加载:
1.52%
最近交易:
45 几分钟前
每周交易:
132
平均持有时间:
15 小时
采收率:
25.36
长期交易:
255 (51.31%)
短期交易:
242 (48.69%)
利润因子:
3.73
预期回报:
5.26 USD
平均利润:
10.21 USD
平均损失:
-6.53 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-30.84 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-103.10 USD (5)
每月增长:
23.51%
算法交易:
68%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
103.10 USD (1.26%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
1.26% (103.10 USD)
净值:
13.38% (910.91 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 451
XAUUSD 4
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 2.8K
XAUUSD -1
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 6.9M
XAUUSD -559
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +105.82 USD
最差交易: -70 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +213.60 USD
最大连续亏损: -30.84 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real32 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
4.31 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
4.60 × 5
Exness-MT5Real33
27.27 × 11
Exness-MT5Real32
27.45 × 13878
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
Zevona | Professional Forex Trading Signals

Welcome to Zevona.

We focus on disciplined and consistent trading with a risk-managed approach. Our goal is long-term growth instead of chasing unrealistic profits.

What You Can Expect

  • ✅ Real trades from a live MT5 account

  • ✅ Transparent trading history

  • ✅ Risk management comes first

  • ✅ No martingale or high-risk gambling strategies

  • ✅ Consistent trading with market discipline

Our performance speaks through verified trading results. Every trade is executed based on strategy, patience, and proper market analysis.

If you're looking for a reliable trading signal provider with a professional approach, follow Zevona and monitor our performance over time.

Trade Smart. Stay Disciplined. Grow Consistently.

Company: Zevona : +92-300-241-7076


没有评论
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.25 17:55
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.24 11:35
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.17 06:23
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 10:21
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:400 - 1:2000
2026.07.05 08:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.05 08:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.05 07:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.05 07:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.04 11:39
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.04 11:39
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BTCUSD by Zenova Group
每月55 USD
42%
0
0
USD
7.8K
USD
6
68%
497
70%
101%
3.72
5.26
USD
13%
1:400
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载