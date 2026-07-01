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Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

Golden Trident

Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra
Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 499 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 5%
Exness-MT5Real12
1:500
Как подписаться?
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  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
95
Прибыльных трейдов:
38 (40.00%)
Убыточных трейдов:
57 (60.00%)
Лучший трейд:
150.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-120.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
3 286.76 USD (703 711 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 134.21 USD (639 591 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (389.36 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
398.07 USD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
23.21%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.35%
Последний трейд:
5 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
19
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
0.17
Длинных трейдов:
45 (47.37%)
Коротких трейдов:
50 (52.63%)
Профит фактор:
1.05
Мат. ожидание:
1.61 USD
Средняя прибыль:
86.49 USD
Средний убыток:
-54.99 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-346.70 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-346.70 USD (7)
Прирост в месяц:
7.41%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
403.72 USD
Максимальная:
907.68 USD (25.90%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
25.88% (906.91 USD)
По эквити:
4.71% (154.51 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 95
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 153
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 64K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +150.00 USD
Худший трейд: -120 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +389.36 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -346.70 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real12" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
14.67 × 3
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Golden Trident — a 100% real, verified track. No hype.

Real $3,000 account (Exness), 1:500 leverage, live since July 2026. 3 strategies on gold (XAUUSD) — ORB + EMA (trend) and Range-Fade (range) — combined so no single market regime wipes out the edge. Every trade carries a hard stop loss. This is NOT a grid or martingale system.

The deal: I don't touch the configuration, no manual trades, no smoothing the curve with deposits or withdrawals. What you see is what the account actually does — good weeks and bad.

What to expect: a long-biased trend system. It performs strongly in trending markets and modestly in range-bound ones, but because every trade has a stop loss, it doesn't blow up. Historical drawdown is around 50% — I show it instead of hiding it, unlike EAs that hide floating losses until the account blows up.

Weekly track updates:X: x.com/goldentridentfx 

Telegram: t.me/goldentridentfx 
YouTube: youtube.com/@goldentridentfx

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 03:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 05:16
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.01 05:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 05:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Golden Trident
499 USD в месяц
5%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
6
98%
95
40%
23%
1.04
1.61
USD
26%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

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