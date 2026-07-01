- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
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分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|-2
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|46K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
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Golden Trident — a 100% real, verified track. No hype.
Real $3,000 account (Exness), 1:500 leverage, live since July 2026. 3 strategies on gold (XAUUSD) — ORB + EMA (trend) and Range-Fade (range) — combined so no single market regime wipes out the edge. Every trade carries a hard stop loss. This is NOT a grid or martingale system.
The deal: I don't touch the configuration, no manual trades, no smoothing the curve with deposits or withdrawals. What you see is what the account actually does — good weeks and bad.
What to expect: a long-biased trend system. It performs strongly in trending markets and modestly in range-bound ones, but because every trade has a stop loss, it doesn't blow up. Historical drawdown is around 50% — I show it instead of hiding it, unlike EAs that hide floating losses until the account blows up.
Weekly track updates:X: x.com/goldentridentfxTelegram: t.me/goldentridentfx
YouTube: youtube.com/@goldentridentfx
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD