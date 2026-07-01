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Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

Golden Trident

Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra
Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

0条评论
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 499 USD per 
增长自 2026 -0%
Exness-MT5Real12
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
102
盈利交易:
41 (40.19%)
亏损交易:
61 (59.80%)
最好交易:
150.00 USD
最差交易:
-120.00 USD
毛利:
3 472.97 USD (747 021 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 474.96 USD (700 908 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (389.36 USD)
最大连续盈利:
398.07 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.02
交易活动:
23.21%
最大入金加载:
8.35%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
16
平均持有时间:
2 小时
采收率:
-0.00
长期交易:
52 (50.98%)
短期交易:
50 (49.02%)
利润因子:
1.00
预期回报:
-0.02 USD
平均利润:
84.71 USD
平均损失:
-56.97 USD
最大连续失误:
7 (-346.70 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-346.70 USD (7)
每月增长:
-12.93%
算法交易:
99%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
403.72 USD
最大值:
907.68 USD (25.90%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
25.88% (906.91 USD)
净值:
4.71% (154.51 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD -2
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 46K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +150.00 USD
最差交易: -120 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +389.36 USD
最大连续亏损: -346.70 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-MT5Real12 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
14.67 × 3
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Golden Trident — a 100% real, verified track. No hype.

Real $3,000 account (Exness), 1:500 leverage, live since July 2026. 3 strategies on gold (XAUUSD) — ORB + EMA (trend) and Range-Fade (range) — combined so no single market regime wipes out the edge. Every trade carries a hard stop loss. This is NOT a grid or martingale system.

The deal: I don't touch the configuration, no manual trades, no smoothing the curve with deposits or withdrawals. What you see is what the account actually does — good weeks and bad.

What to expect: a long-biased trend system. It performs strongly in trending markets and modestly in range-bound ones, but because every trade has a stop loss, it doesn't blow up. Historical drawdown is around 50% — I show it instead of hiding it, unlike EAs that hide floating losses until the account blows up.

Weekly track updates:X: x.com/goldentridentfx 

Telegram: t.me/goldentridentfx 
YouTube: youtube.com/@goldentridentfx

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


没有评论
2026.08.12 17:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.12 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.27% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.11 16:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.06 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 03:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 05:16
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.01 05:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 05:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Golden Trident
每月499 USD
-0%
0
0
USD
3K
USD
7
99%
102
40%
23%
0.99
-0.02
USD
26%
1:500
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