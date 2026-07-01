- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|92
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|294
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|89K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Golden Trident — a 100% real, verified track. No hype.
Real $3,000 account (Exness), 1:500 leverage, live since July 2026. 3 strategies on gold (XAUUSD) — ORB + EMA (trend) and Range-Fade (range) — combined so no single market regime wipes out the edge. Every trade carries a hard stop loss. This is NOT a grid or martingale system.
The deal: I don't touch the configuration, no manual trades, no smoothing the curve with deposits or withdrawals. What you see is what the account actually does — good weeks and bad.
What to expect: a long-biased trend system. It performs strongly in trending markets and modestly in range-bound ones, but because every trade has a stop loss, it doesn't blow up. Historical drawdown is around 50% — I show it instead of hiding it, unlike EAs that hide floating losses until the account blows up.
Weekly track updates:X: x.com/goldentridentfxTelegram: t.me/goldentridentfx
YouTube: youtube.com/@goldentridentfx
Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
USD
USD
USD