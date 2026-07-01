Golden Trident — a 100% real, verified track. No hype.

Real $3,000 account (Exness), 1:500 leverage, live since July 2026. 3 strategies on gold (XAUUSD) — ORB + EMA (trend) and Range-Fade (range) — combined so no single market regime wipes out the edge. Every trade carries a hard stop loss. This is NOT a grid or martingale system.

The deal: I don't touch the configuration, no manual trades, no smoothing the curve with deposits or withdrawals. What you see is what the account actually does — good weeks and bad.

What to expect: a long-biased trend system. It performs strongly in trending markets and modestly in range-bound ones, but because every trade has a stop loss, it doesn't blow up. Historical drawdown is around 50% — I show it instead of hiding it, unlike EAs that hide floating losses until the account blows up.

Weekly track updates:X: x.com/goldentridentfx

Telegram: t.me/goldentridentfx

YouTube: youtube.com/@goldentridentfx

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.