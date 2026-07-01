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Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

Golden Trident

Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra
Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

Emmanuel Isaac Cuevas Parra

0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 499 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
Exness-MT5Real12
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
92
Profit Trades:
37 (40.21%)
Loss Trades:
55 (59.78%)
Best trade:
150.00 USD
Worst trade:
-120.00 USD
Gross Profit:
3 226.89 USD (688 742 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 932.88 USD (599 591 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (389.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
398.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
22.20%
Max deposit load:
8.35%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
21
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.32
Long Trades:
42 (45.65%)
Short Trades:
50 (54.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
3.20 USD
Average Profit:
87.21 USD
Average Loss:
-53.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-346.70 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-346.70 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
2.67%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
403.72 USD
Maximal:
907.68 USD (25.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.88% (906.91 USD)
By Equity:
4.71% (154.51 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 92
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 294
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 89K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +150.00 USD
Worst trade: -120 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +389.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -346.70 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real12" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
14.67 × 3
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Golden Trident — a 100% real, verified track. No hype.

Real $3,000 account (Exness), 1:500 leverage, live since July 2026. 3 strategies on gold (XAUUSD) — ORB + EMA (trend) and Range-Fade (range) — combined so no single market regime wipes out the edge. Every trade carries a hard stop loss. This is NOT a grid or martingale system.

The deal: I don't touch the configuration, no manual trades, no smoothing the curve with deposits or withdrawals. What you see is what the account actually does — good weeks and bad.

What to expect: a long-biased trend system. It performs strongly in trending markets and modestly in range-bound ones, but because every trade has a stop loss, it doesn't blow up. Historical drawdown is around 50% — I show it instead of hiding it, unlike EAs that hide floating losses until the account blows up.

Weekly track updates:X: x.com/goldentridentfx 

Telegram: t.me/goldentridentfx 
YouTube: youtube.com/@goldentridentfx

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.


No reviews
2026.08.06 10:03
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.63% of days out of 38 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.27 03:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.03 01:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.01 05:16
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.01 05:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 05:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Trident
499 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
3.3K
USD
6
98%
92
40%
22%
1.10
3.20
USD
26%
1:500
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