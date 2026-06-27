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Gold Orb Pro System MT5

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2 (1)
🇷🇺 Русская версия (для профиля MQL5)
Профессиональный трейдер с более чем четырёхлетним опытом работы на финансовых рынках, специализирующийся на Forex, автоматической торговле и копи-трейдинге.
2 продукта 2 сигнала 1 тема
0 отзывов
Надежность
6 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 45%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
63
Прибыльных трейдов:
44 (69.84%)
Убыточных трейдов:
19 (30.16%)
Лучший трейд:
112.84 USD
Худший трейд:
-48.60 USD
Общая прибыль:
975.75 USD (39 177 pips)
Общий убыток:
-754.75 USD (19 102 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (285.48 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
285.48 USD (10)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
7.45%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
42.62%
Последний трейд:
1 день
Трейдов в неделю:
15
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
0.64
Длинных трейдов:
29 (46.03%)
Коротких трейдов:
34 (53.97%)
Профит фактор:
1.29
Мат. ожидание:
3.51 USD
Средняя прибыль:
22.18 USD
Средний убыток:
-39.72 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-196.67 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-196.67 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
10.31%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.18 USD
Максимальная:
347.39 USD (40.66%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
40.64% (347.21 USD)
По эквити:
14.95% (88.56 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.r 221
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.r 20K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +112.84 USD
Худший трейд: -49 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 10
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +285.48 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -196.67 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPTradingLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM (ENG)

Professional Opening Range Breakout Strategy

GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM is an advanced Expert Advisor designed around the ORB (Opening Range Breakout) methodology. The system isolates key price levels during the first 15 minutes of the Asian, London, and New York sessions to capitalize on daily momentum.

Strategic Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Logic: Breakout detection on M15 with precision entry execution on M5 candles.
  • Active Sessions: Comprehensive coverage of Tokyo, London, and New York openings.
  • Risk Management: Fixed Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2.
  • Aggressive Growth: Fixed risk of 10% per trade, optimized for high-performance capital scaling.
  • Visual Interface: Proprietary dashboard featuring colored M15 boxes for clear session range identification.

Technical Requirements:

  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets (RAW / ECN accounts).
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Execution: VPS usage is highly recommended to ensure minimal slippage and 24/7 uptime
The system is engineered for mathematical profitability even with a win rate below 40%. Thanks to the 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio, the statistical edge ensures long-term sustainability, effectively outweighing losing streaks with profits that are double the size of the initial risk.


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DISCLAIMER / RISK WARNING (ENG)

Trading financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk setting (10% per trade) is aggressive; please ensure you fully understand drawdown dynamics before subscribing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. The author assumes no responsibility for any losses incurred while following this signal.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 00:15
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 01:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 00:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 00:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 00:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 23:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.02 23:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 08:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.27 20:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 20:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 20:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.27 20:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 20:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold Orb Pro System MT5
30 USD в месяц
45%
0
0
USD
658
USD
6
98%
63
69%
7%
1.29
3.51
USD
41%
1:500
Копировать

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