- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|62
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|267
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|21K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM (ENG)
Professional Opening Range Breakout Strategy
GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM is an advanced Expert Advisor designed around the ORB (Opening Range Breakout) methodology. The system isolates key price levels during the first 15 minutes of the Asian, London, and New York sessions to capitalize on daily momentum.
Strategic Features:
- Multi-Timeframe Logic: Breakout detection on M15 with precision entry execution on M5 candles.
- Active Sessions: Comprehensive coverage of Tokyo, London, and New York openings.
- Risk Management: Fixed Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2.
- Aggressive Growth: Fixed risk of 10% per trade, optimized for high-performance capital scaling.
- Visual Interface: Proprietary dashboard featuring colored M15 boxes for clear session range identification.
Technical Requirements:
- Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets (RAW / ECN accounts).
- Leverage: 1:500.
- Execution: VPS usage is highly recommended to ensure minimal slippage and 24/7 uptime
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DISCLAIMER / RISK WARNING (ENG)
Trading financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk setting (10% per trade) is aggressive; please ensure you fully understand drawdown dynamics before subscribing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. The author assumes no responsibility for any losses incurred while following this signal.
USD
USD
USD