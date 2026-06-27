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Corrado Argentino

Gold Orb Pro System MT5

Corrado Argentino
Corrado Argentino

Corrado Argentino

2 (1)
🔹 Professional Description for MQL5 (English Version)
Professional trader with over 4 years of experience in financial markets, specialized in Forex trading, automated systems, and copy trading.
2 products 2 signals 1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
6 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 55%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
62
Profit Trades:
44 (70.96%)
Loss Trades:
18 (29.03%)
Best trade:
112.84 USD
Worst trade:
-48.60 USD
Gross Profit:
975.75 USD (39 177 pips)
Gross Loss:
-708.70 USD (18 187 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (285.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
285.48 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
7.45%
Max deposit load:
42.62%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
0.77
Long Trades:
28 (45.16%)
Short Trades:
34 (54.84%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
4.31 USD
Average Profit:
22.18 USD
Average Loss:
-39.37 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-196.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-196.67 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
6.41%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.18 USD
Maximal:
347.39 USD (40.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
40.64% (347.21 USD)
By Equity:
14.95% (88.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 62
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 267
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 21K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +112.84 USD
Worst trade: -49 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +285.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -196.67 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM (ENG)

Professional Opening Range Breakout Strategy

GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM is an advanced Expert Advisor designed around the ORB (Opening Range Breakout) methodology. The system isolates key price levels during the first 15 minutes of the Asian, London, and New York sessions to capitalize on daily momentum.

Strategic Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Logic: Breakout detection on M15 with precision entry execution on M5 candles.
  • Active Sessions: Comprehensive coverage of Tokyo, London, and New York openings.
  • Risk Management: Fixed Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2.
  • Aggressive Growth: Fixed risk of 10% per trade, optimized for high-performance capital scaling.
  • Visual Interface: Proprietary dashboard featuring colored M15 boxes for clear session range identification.

Technical Requirements:

  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets (RAW / ECN accounts).
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Execution: VPS usage is highly recommended to ensure minimal slippage and 24/7 uptime
The system is engineered for mathematical profitability even with a win rate below 40%. Thanks to the 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio, the statistical edge ensures long-term sustainability, effectively outweighing losing streaks with profits that are double the size of the initial risk.


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DISCLAIMER / RISK WARNING (ENG)

Trading financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk setting (10% per trade) is aggressive; please ensure you fully understand drawdown dynamics before subscribing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. The author assumes no responsibility for any losses incurred while following this signal.


No reviews
2026.08.03 01:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 00:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 00:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 00:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 23:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.02 23:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 08:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.27 20:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 20:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 20:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.27 20:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 20:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Orb Pro System MT5
30 USD per month
55%
0
0
USD
704
USD
6
98%
62
70%
7%
1.37
4.31
USD
41%
1:500
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