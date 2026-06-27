信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Orb Pro System MT5
Corrado Argentino

Gold Orb Pro System MT5

Corrado Argentino
Corrado Argentino

Corrado Argentino

2 (1)
🇨🇳 中文版本（适用于 MQL5 个人资料）
拥有超过 4 年金融市场实战经验的专业交易员，专注于 外汇交易、自动化交易系统与跟单交易。
我的工作基于统计分析、严格的风险管理以及系统化的策略优化，旨在实现稳定且可持续的长期收益。
多年来，我开发并完善了多款自主研发的智能交易系统（EA），其中包括针对 XAUUSD 市场 的系统，基于 ORB M15 策略 和高级价格行为模型。
我坚持 技术化、纪律性与数据驱动 的交易理念——每一个决策均以逻辑、数据与真实回测结果为基础。
2 产品 2 信号 1 主题
0条评论
可靠性
7
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 26%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
65
盈利交易:
44 (67.69%)
亏损交易:
21 (32.31%)
最好交易:
112.84 USD
最差交易:
-48.60 USD
毛利:
975.75 USD (39 177 pips)
毛利亏损:
-840.43 USD (21 946 pips)
最大连续赢利:
10 (285.48 USD)
最大连续盈利:
285.48 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.10
交易活动:
7.45%
最大入金加载:
42.62%
最近交易:
2 几天前
每周交易:
10
平均持有时间:
1 一小时
采收率:
0.39
长期交易:
31 (47.69%)
短期交易:
34 (52.31%)
利润因子:
1.16
预期回报:
2.08 USD
平均利润:
22.18 USD
平均损失:
-40.02 USD
最大连续失误:
5 (-196.67 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-196.67 USD (5)
每月增长:
-4.05%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.18 USD
最大值:
347.39 USD (40.66%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
40.64% (347.21 USD)
净值:
14.95% (88.56 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 65
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.r 135
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.r 17K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +112.84 USD
最差交易: -49 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +285.48 USD
最大连续亏损: -196.67 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPTradingLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM (ENG)

Professional Opening Range Breakout Strategy

GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM is an advanced Expert Advisor designed around the ORB (Opening Range Breakout) methodology. The system isolates key price levels during the first 15 minutes of the Asian, London, and New York sessions to capitalize on daily momentum.

Strategic Features:

  • Multi-Timeframe Logic: Breakout detection on M15 with precision entry execution on M5 candles.
  • Active Sessions: Comprehensive coverage of Tokyo, London, and New York openings.
  • Risk Management: Fixed Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2.
  • Aggressive Growth: Fixed risk of 10% per trade, optimized for high-performance capital scaling.
  • Visual Interface: Proprietary dashboard featuring colored M15 boxes for clear session range identification.

Technical Requirements:

  • Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets (RAW / ECN accounts).
  • Leverage: 1:500.
  • Execution: VPS usage is highly recommended to ensure minimal slippage and 24/7 uptime
The system is engineered for mathematical profitability even with a win rate below 40%. Thanks to the 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio, the statistical edge ensures long-term sustainability, effectively outweighing losing streaks with profits that are double the size of the initial risk.


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DISCLAIMER / RISK WARNING (ENG)

Trading financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk setting (10% per trade) is aggressive; please ensure you fully understand drawdown dynamics before subscribing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. The author assumes no responsibility for any losses incurred while following this signal.


没有评论
2026.08.10 00:15
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 01:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 17:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.23% of days out of 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.28 15:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 00:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 00:07
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.08 00:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.08 00:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 23:53
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.02 23:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 08:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.27 20:24
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 20:24
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.27 20:24
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.27 20:24
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 20:24
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Orb Pro System MT5
每月30 USD
26%
0
0
USD
572
USD
7
98%
65
67%
7%
1.16
2.08
USD
41%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载