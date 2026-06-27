GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM (ENG)

Professional Opening Range Breakout Strategy

GOLD ORB PRO SYSTEM is an advanced Expert Advisor designed around the ORB (Opening Range Breakout) methodology. The system isolates key price levels during the first 15 minutes of the Asian, London, and New York sessions to capitalize on daily momentum.

Strategic Features:

Multi-Timeframe Logic: Breakout detection on M15 with precision entry execution on M5 candles.

Breakout detection on with precision entry execution on candles. Active Sessions: Comprehensive coverage of Tokyo, London, and New York openings.

Comprehensive coverage of Tokyo, London, and New York openings. Risk Management: Fixed Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2 .

Fixed Risk/Reward ratio of . Aggressive Growth: Fixed risk of 10% per trade , optimized for high-performance capital scaling.

Fixed risk of , optimized for high-performance capital scaling. Visual Interface: Proprietary dashboard featuring colored M15 boxes for clear session range identification.

Technical Requirements:

Recommended Brokers: IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets ( RAW / ECN accounts).

IC Markets, IC Trading, FP Markets ( accounts). Leverage: 1:500.

1:500. Execution: VPS usage is highly recommended to ensure minimal slippage and 24/7 uptime

The system is engineered for mathematical profitability even with a win rate below 40%. Thanks to the 1:2 Risk/Reward ratio, the statistical edge ensures long-term sustainability, effectively outweighing losing streaks with profits that are double the size of the initial risk.



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DISCLAIMER / RISK WARNING (ENG)

Trading financial instruments involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The risk setting (10% per trade) is aggressive; please ensure you fully understand drawdown dynamics before subscribing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Never invest money you cannot afford to lose. The author assumes no responsibility for any losses incurred while following this signal.



