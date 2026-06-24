- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|242
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|133K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FundedNext-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Intraday Gold
Each position has SL and receives TP.
Profits are trailed (locked).
The strategy has SL to BE move for more safety.
No grid, no martingale, no hegging.
No trades during NFP.
No trades keept during weekends - Average holding time for a position is 12-15 minutes.
This strategy is very selective, so there can be periods of 7-10 days without any active trades.
This is the continuation of the signal Intraday gold 1 (a bigger account):https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360040?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=news
This is a continuation of this signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360040?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=news
USD
USD
USD