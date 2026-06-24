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Anna Krol

IntradayGold New

Anna Krol
Anna Krol

Anna Krol

0 отзывов
Надежность
7 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1000 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 9%
FundedNext-Server
1:100
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
242
Прибыльных трейдов:
155 (64.04%)
Убыточных трейдов:
87 (35.95%)
Лучший трейд:
54.68 USD
Худший трейд:
-33.60 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 654.23 USD (166 361 pips)
Общий убыток:
-338.40 USD (33 240 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
24 (443.21 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
443.21 USD (24)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.48
Торговая активность:
2.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
34.95%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
57
Ср. время удержания:
31 минуту
Фактор восстановления:
7.01
Длинных трейдов:
112 (46.28%)
Коротких трейдов:
130 (53.72%)
Профит фактор:
4.89
Мат. ожидание:
5.44 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.67 USD
Средний убыток:
-3.89 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
17 (-3.53 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-187.67 USD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
4.32%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
187.67 USD (1.17%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
1.25% (187.67 USD)
По эквити:
3.21% (493.98 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 242
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 1.3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 133K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +54.68 USD
Худший трейд: -34 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 24
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +443.21 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -3.53 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FundedNext-Server" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Intraday Gold

Each position has SL and receives TP.

Profits are trailed (locked).

The strategy has SL to BE move for more safety.

No grid, no martingale, no hegging.

No trades during NFP.

No trades keept during weekends - Average holding time for a position is 12-15 minutes.

This strategy is very selective, so there can be periods of 7-10 days without any active trades.


This is the continuation of the signal Intraday gold 1 (a bigger account): 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360040?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=news


Нет отзывов
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.25 15:38 2026.07.25 15:38:56  

This is a continuation of this signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360040?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=news

2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 22:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
IntradayGold New
1000 USD в месяц
9%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
7
100%
242
64%
2%
4.88
5.44
USD
3%
1:100
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.