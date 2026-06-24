Intraday Gold

Each position has SL and receives TP.

Profits are trailed (locked).

The strategy has SL to BE move for more safety.

No grid, no martingale, no hegging.

No trades during NFP.

No trades keept during weekends - Average holding time for a position is 12-15 minutes.

This strategy is very selective, so there can be periods of 7-10 days without any active trades.





This is the continuation of the signal Intraday gold 1 (a bigger account):



