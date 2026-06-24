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Anna Krol

IntradayGold New

Anna Krol
Anna Krol

Anna Krol

0 reviews
Reliability
7 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
FundedNext-Server
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
222
Profit Trades:
135 (60.81%)
Loss Trades:
87 (39.19%)
Best trade:
54.68 USD
Worst trade:
-33.60 USD
Gross Profit:
1 384.34 USD (139 244 pips)
Gross Loss:
-338.40 USD (33 240 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (443.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
443.21 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.41
Trading activity:
2.17%
Max deposit load:
34.32%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
44
Avg holding time:
30 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.57
Long Trades:
92 (41.44%)
Short Trades:
130 (58.56%)
Profit Factor:
4.09
Expected Payoff:
4.71 USD
Average Profit:
10.25 USD
Average Loss:
-3.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-3.53 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-187.67 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
2.47%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
187.67 USD (1.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.25% (187.67 USD)
By Equity:
3.21% (493.98 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 222
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 106K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.68 USD
Worst trade: -34 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +443.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3.53 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FundedNext-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Intraday Gold

Each position has SL and receives TP.

Profits are trailed (locked).

The strategy has SL to BE move for more safety.

No grid, no martingale, no hegging.

No trades during NFP.

No trades keept during weekends - Average holding time for a position is 12-15 minutes.

This strategy is very selective, so there can be periods of 7-10 days without any active trades.


This is the continuation of the signal Intraday gold 1 (a bigger account): 

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360040?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=news


No reviews
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.25 15:38 2026.07.25 15:38:56  

This is a continuation of this signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360040?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=news

2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 22:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
IntradayGold New
1000 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
15K
USD
7
100%
222
60%
2%
4.09
4.71
USD
3%
1:100
Copy

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