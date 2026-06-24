- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|222
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|106K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FundedNext-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Intraday Gold
Each position has SL and receives TP.
Profits are trailed (locked).
The strategy has SL to BE move for more safety.
No grid, no martingale, no hegging.
No trades during NFP.
No trades keept during weekends - Average holding time for a position is 12-15 minutes.
This strategy is very selective, so there can be periods of 7-10 days without any active trades.
This is the continuation of the signal Intraday gold 1 (a bigger account):https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360040?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=news
This is a continuation of this signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360040?source=Site+Signals+My#!tab=news
USD
USD
USD