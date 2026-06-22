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Guan Bo Lu

Gold trading breakout strategy MT4

Guan Bo Lu
Guan Bo Lu

Guan Bo Lu

0 отзывов
Надежность
12 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 134%
RKXFinancial-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
213
Прибыльных трейдов:
131 (61.50%)
Убыточных трейдов:
82 (38.50%)
Лучший трейд:
5 986.46 USD
Худший трейд:
-1 789.00 USD
Общая прибыль:
143 273.68 USD (141 268 pips)
Общий убыток:
-100 526.65 USD (105 900 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (10 766.31 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
11 611.00 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
12.08%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.43%
Последний трейд:
2 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
25
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
2.21
Длинных трейдов:
93 (43.66%)
Коротких трейдов:
120 (56.34%)
Профит фактор:
1.43
Мат. ожидание:
200.69 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1 093.69 USD
Средний убыток:
-1 225.93 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-6 448.00 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-6 448.00 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
7.14%
Годовой прогноз:
86.60%
Алготрейдинг:
50%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
19 359.76 USD (25.15%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
25.15% (19 359.76 USD)
По эквити:
2.20% (1 393.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.rs 212
Archived 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.rs 37K
Archived 6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.rs 34K
Archived 1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +5 986.46 USD
Худший трейд: -1 789 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +10 766.31 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -6 448.00 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RKXFinancial-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Smart Range Breakout Strategy

MT4 Gold (XAUUSD) Exclusive | Fully Automated Swing Breakout Trading System
Precisely identifies institutional accumulation range boundaries and trades only valid breakouts of the upper and lower range edges. With multi-layer intelligent profit-locking, it thrives in strong trending markets, capturing thousands of points in a single trend.

Most breakout EAs on the market simply open trades when price touches a level, resulting in frequent false breakouts and repeated stop-outs.

This strategy is built on a proprietary order-flow range structure model, accurately defining the institutional accumulation zone — the “range box.” The upper and lower boundaries act as the dividing line between bulls and bears. Only when price truly breaks through these boundaries and market equilibrium is fully disrupted does a major trend begin.

The system only trades confirmed breakout signals at range edges and completely avoids internal consolidation noise, fundamentally reducing unnecessary trades and transaction costs.

How does it open trades?

The core logic focuses entirely on the upper and lower boundaries of the accumulation range. Trades are triggered only when price fully penetrates these boundaries.

Three hidden validation mechanisms work in parallel to filter out spikes, fake breakouts, stop-hunting moves, and low-volume traps — all processed automatically in the background:

  1. Liquidity & momentum verification: Eliminates fake spikes without real capital flow

  2. Trend alignment check: Only trades in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend; counter-trend signals are ignored

  3. Market activity filter: Avoids low-volatility sideways markets and only trades meaningful price expansions

Only when all three conditions are met is a breakout confirmed and an order is automatically executed.

Additional protective layers include: breakout deviation buffering, gap-spike filtering, and spread restrictions to reduce slippage risk. A dynamic trend-following line also helps capture continuation moves after breakout.

How does it close trades?

The profit-taking system consists of four automated layers that work seamlessly together, locking profits in ranging conditions while maximizing gains in strong trends:

1. Break-even protection

Once profit reaches a preset threshold, stop-loss is moved to a safe buffer above entry price, locking in capital and eliminating risk of loss on the position.

2. Drawdown tolerance exit

When profit reaches the mid-stage zone, a minimum retained profit threshold is set. If price pulls back sharply to this level, the position closes automatically, securing core swing profits.

3. Six-tier trailing lock system

Stop-loss is gradually raised across six levels as profit increases:
55% / 58% / 60% / 65% / 70% / 80% of floating profit locked progressively.
Higher profit = tighter lock-in. After the third tier secures base gains, remaining position continues to ride the trend.

4. Unlimited trend mode

When strong one-directional market conditions are detected, all fixed take-profit limits are removed. Positions fully trail the trend until a reversal signal appears. In major gold trends, capturing thousands or even tens of thousands of points becomes possible.

Post-close logic | “Second entry rebound system”

Unlike standard EAs that stop trading after closing a position, this system includes a rebound re-entry mechanism.

After exit, the system records the range extremes. If price only retraces temporarily and the overall trend remains intact, it automatically re-enters at a standard deviation point to capture the continuation move. A cooldown mechanism prevents overtrading.

Risk control | GARCH adaptive volatility system

Instead of fixed stop-loss points, the system uses a volatility-adaptive algorithm that dynamically adjusts stop distance based on real-time market volatility, with hard upper and lower limits:

  • Low volatility → tighter stop-loss to reduce risk

  • High volatility → wider stop-loss to avoid being stopped out by noise

If adaptive mode is disabled, a hard stop-loss always acts as a safety fallback, ensuring positions are never left unprotected.

Fully automated closed-loop system

Once activated, the EA runs independently with zero manual intervention:

Automatic range detection → breakout validation → market execution → dynamic SL/TP management → multi-layer profit protection → rebound re-entry → trend-based exit.

A strict single-position rule prevents multiple simultaneous trades, controlling risk exposure. Trading can be paused without closing existing positions.

The system also draws range support/resistance zones on the chart and displays a visual dashboard including time (Beijing time), trigger levels, P&L, and risk system status.

Time-based risk controls (intraday, overnight, weekend protection)

  1. Only operates during active gold trading sessions

  2. Delayed Monday open to avoid early-week gaps

  3. Friday/Saturday risk controls allow forced shutdown or full closure before weekend

  4. Cooldown period after each trade to avoid rapid re-entry cycles

  5. Safe initialization ensures no false signals upon EA startup

Suitable for traders who:

  • Focus on range breakout trading and dislike choppy markets

  • Want fully automated execution due to limited time

  • Tend to hold losing trades too long and need systematic profit-taking

  • Suitable for all account sizes, starting from 0.01 lots

Recommended capital guideline:
At least $500 equity per 0.01 lot for proper risk management

If you want, I can also help you rewrite it into a more marketing-style landing page, or a more conservative institutional version (less hype, more credibility).


Нет отзывов
2026.08.02 00:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 19:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 14:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 13:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 08:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.22 08:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.22 08:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 07:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
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Gold trading breakout strategy MT4
30 USD в месяц
134%
0
0
USD
75K
USD
12
50%
213
61%
12%
1.42
200.69
USD
25%
1:500
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