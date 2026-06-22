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Guan Bo Lu

Gold trading breakout strategy MT4

Guan Bo Lu
Guan Bo Lu

Guan Bo Lu

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 122%
RKXFinancial-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
209
Profit Trades:
128 (61.24%)
Loss Trades:
81 (38.76%)
Best trade:
5 986.46 USD
Worst trade:
-1 789.00 USD
Gross Profit:
138 206.37 USD (136 146 pips)
Gross Loss:
-99 127.65 USD (104 502 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (11 611.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
11 611.00 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
12.08%
Max deposit load:
1.43%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
59 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.02
Long Trades:
89 (42.58%)
Short Trades:
120 (57.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.39
Expected Payoff:
186.98 USD
Average Profit:
1 079.74 USD
Average Loss:
-1 223.80 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-6 448.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 448.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-3.61%
Annual Forecast:
-43.84%
Algo trading:
51%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
19 359.76 USD (25.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
25.15% (19 359.76 USD)
By Equity:
2.20% (1 393.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.rs 208
Archived 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.rs 33K
Archived 6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.rs 31K
Archived 1.1K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 986.46 USD
Worst trade: -1 789 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +11 611.00 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 448.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RKXFinancial-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Smart Range Breakout Strategy

MT4 Gold (XAUUSD) Exclusive | Fully Automated Swing Breakout Trading System
Precisely identifies institutional accumulation range boundaries and trades only valid breakouts of the upper and lower range edges. With multi-layer intelligent profit-locking, it thrives in strong trending markets, capturing thousands of points in a single trend.

Most breakout EAs on the market simply open trades when price touches a level, resulting in frequent false breakouts and repeated stop-outs.

This strategy is built on a proprietary order-flow range structure model, accurately defining the institutional accumulation zone — the “range box.” The upper and lower boundaries act as the dividing line between bulls and bears. Only when price truly breaks through these boundaries and market equilibrium is fully disrupted does a major trend begin.

The system only trades confirmed breakout signals at range edges and completely avoids internal consolidation noise, fundamentally reducing unnecessary trades and transaction costs.

How does it open trades?

The core logic focuses entirely on the upper and lower boundaries of the accumulation range. Trades are triggered only when price fully penetrates these boundaries.

Three hidden validation mechanisms work in parallel to filter out spikes, fake breakouts, stop-hunting moves, and low-volume traps — all processed automatically in the background:

  1. Liquidity & momentum verification: Eliminates fake spikes without real capital flow

  2. Trend alignment check: Only trades in the direction of the higher-timeframe trend; counter-trend signals are ignored

  3. Market activity filter: Avoids low-volatility sideways markets and only trades meaningful price expansions

Only when all three conditions are met is a breakout confirmed and an order is automatically executed.

Additional protective layers include: breakout deviation buffering, gap-spike filtering, and spread restrictions to reduce slippage risk. A dynamic trend-following line also helps capture continuation moves after breakout.

How does it close trades?

The profit-taking system consists of four automated layers that work seamlessly together, locking profits in ranging conditions while maximizing gains in strong trends:

1. Break-even protection

Once profit reaches a preset threshold, stop-loss is moved to a safe buffer above entry price, locking in capital and eliminating risk of loss on the position.

2. Drawdown tolerance exit

When profit reaches the mid-stage zone, a minimum retained profit threshold is set. If price pulls back sharply to this level, the position closes automatically, securing core swing profits.

3. Six-tier trailing lock system

Stop-loss is gradually raised across six levels as profit increases:
55% / 58% / 60% / 65% / 70% / 80% of floating profit locked progressively.
Higher profit = tighter lock-in. After the third tier secures base gains, remaining position continues to ride the trend.

4. Unlimited trend mode

When strong one-directional market conditions are detected, all fixed take-profit limits are removed. Positions fully trail the trend until a reversal signal appears. In major gold trends, capturing thousands or even tens of thousands of points becomes possible.

Post-close logic | “Second entry rebound system”

Unlike standard EAs that stop trading after closing a position, this system includes a rebound re-entry mechanism.

After exit, the system records the range extremes. If price only retraces temporarily and the overall trend remains intact, it automatically re-enters at a standard deviation point to capture the continuation move. A cooldown mechanism prevents overtrading.

Risk control | GARCH adaptive volatility system

Instead of fixed stop-loss points, the system uses a volatility-adaptive algorithm that dynamically adjusts stop distance based on real-time market volatility, with hard upper and lower limits:

  • Low volatility → tighter stop-loss to reduce risk

  • High volatility → wider stop-loss to avoid being stopped out by noise

If adaptive mode is disabled, a hard stop-loss always acts as a safety fallback, ensuring positions are never left unprotected.

Fully automated closed-loop system

Once activated, the EA runs independently with zero manual intervention:

Automatic range detection → breakout validation → market execution → dynamic SL/TP management → multi-layer profit protection → rebound re-entry → trend-based exit.

A strict single-position rule prevents multiple simultaneous trades, controlling risk exposure. Trading can be paused without closing existing positions.

The system also draws range support/resistance zones on the chart and displays a visual dashboard including time (Beijing time), trigger levels, P&L, and risk system status.

Time-based risk controls (intraday, overnight, weekend protection)

  1. Only operates during active gold trading sessions

  2. Delayed Monday open to avoid early-week gaps

  3. Friday/Saturday risk controls allow forced shutdown or full closure before weekend

  4. Cooldown period after each trade to avoid rapid re-entry cycles

  5. Safe initialization ensures no false signals upon EA startup

Suitable for traders who:

  • Focus on range breakout trading and dislike choppy markets

  • Want fully automated execution due to limited time

  • Tend to hold losing trades too long and need systematic profit-taking

  • Suitable for all account sizes, starting from 0.01 lots

Recommended capital guideline:
At least $500 equity per 0.01 lot for proper risk management

If you want, I can also help you rewrite it into a more marketing-style landing page, or a more conservative institutional version (less hype, more credibility).


No reviews
2026.08.02 00:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.09 19:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 14:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 13:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 08:51
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.22 08:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.22 08:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 07:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold trading breakout strategy MT4
30 USD per month
122%
0
0
USD
71K
USD
11
51%
209
61%
12%
1.39
186.98
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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