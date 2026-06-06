- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|40
|SPX500USD
|21
|USDJPY
|14
|USDCHF
|11
|EURUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|7
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURGBP
|5
|GBPJPY
|5
|WTICOUSD
|5
|AUDUSD
|4
|NZDUSD
|4
|EURJPY
|2
|AUDCAD
|2
|JP225USD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|AUDNZD
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.3K
|SPX500USD
|1.3K
|USDJPY
|-710
|USDCHF
|-67
|EURUSD
|742
|USDCAD
|105
|GBPUSD
|-680
|EURGBP
|-732
|GBPJPY
|-255
|WTICOUSD
|-945
|AUDUSD
|95
|NZDUSD
|-190
|EURJPY
|-339
|AUDCAD
|74
|JP225USD
|-478
|XAGUSD
|602
|AUDNZD
|-239
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD
|476K
|SPX500USD
|3.5K
|USDJPY
|-1.9K
|USDCHF
|268
|EURUSD
|1.7K
|USDCAD
|10
|GBPUSD
|-1.3K
|EURGBP
|-533
|GBPJPY
|-176
|WTICOUSD
|-26K
|AUDUSD
|405
|NZDUSD
|-208
|EURJPY
|-914
|AUDCAD
|116
|JP225USD
|-32K
|XAGUSD
|650K
|AUDNZD
|-499
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "OANDA-v20 Live-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
OANDA-OGM Live-1
|0.00 × 3
|
MonetaMarkets-Live01
|0.63 × 67
|
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
|1.47 × 15
|
OANDA-v20 Live-2
|1.73 × 15
|
OANDA-v20 Live-1
|2.95 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|3.00 × 4
Welcome to my signal. This trading system is built on a foundation of strict capital protection, disciplined price action, and long-term consistency. I do not use risky methods like Martingale or Grid systems; instead, I rely on a calculated, technical approach designed to generate steady returns while fiercely protecting the downside.
Trading Philosophy & Strategy
The core strategy relies on pure price action. Entries are executed by identifying high-probability Candlestick Patterns as they react to established Support and Resistance zones.
By analyzing the market on the 1-Hour (1H) and 4-Hour (4H) timeframes, this system effectively filters out intraday market noise to capture reliable, medium-term market movements. This results in a medium-frequency trading style that prioritizes quality setups over sheer volume.
Strict Risk Management Protocol
Capital preservation is the absolute priority of this signal. Every decision is governed by rigid risk parameters to ensure safe, sustainable growth:
- Mandatory Stop Loss: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss (SL) placed immediately upon entry. No exceptions.
- Controlled Risk: No single trade will ever risk more than 2% of the total account capital.
- Positive Expectancy: I strictly maintain a minimum Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2 on all setups, ensuring that winning trades significantly outpace losing ones.
- Exposure Limits: To prevent account overexposure and margin issues, the system is capped at a maximum of 5 open trades at any given time.
Traded Instruments
Trading is focused exclusively on highly liquid major currency pairs, selected crosses, and Gold to ensure optimal spreads, reliable execution, and predictable price action.
- Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP
- Metals: XAU/USD (Gold)
What Subscribers Can Expect
- Patience and Discipline: Trades are carefully selected. You will not see rapid-fire scalping or overtrading.
- Transparency: A straightforward, disciplined strategy with clear entry, stop loss, and take profit parameters for every position
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