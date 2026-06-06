СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 4 / ROU Trading System
Kai Lip Thien

ROU Trading System

Kai Lip Thien
Kai Lip Thien

Kai Lip Thien

0 отзывов
Надежность
13 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 7%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
138
Прибыльных трейдов:
62 (44.92%)
Убыточных трейдов:
76 (55.07%)
Лучший трейд:
891.76 SGD
Худший трейд:
-594.88 SGD
Общая прибыль:
21 121.22 SGD (1 930 882 pips)
Общий убыток:
-20 339.20 SGD (862 106 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
5 (1 595.19 SGD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 335.33 SGD (3)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
101.73%
Последний трейд:
9 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
13
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
0.21
Длинных трейдов:
40 (28.99%)
Коротких трейдов:
98 (71.01%)
Профит фактор:
1.04
Мат. ожидание:
5.67 SGD
Средняя прибыль:
340.66 SGD
Средний убыток:
-267.62 SGD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-2 457.24 SGD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-2 457.24 SGD (8)
Прирост в месяц:
6.84%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 458.72 SGD
Максимальная:
3 766.21 SGD (35.52%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
35.52% (3 766.21 SGD)
По эквити:
14.71% (1 432.12 SGD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
SPX500USD 21
USDJPY 14
USDCHF 11
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 7
GBPUSD 6
EURGBP 5
GBPJPY 5
WTICOUSD 5
AUDUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
EURJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
JP225USD 2
XAGUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
SPX500USD 1.3K
USDJPY -710
USDCHF -67
EURUSD 742
USDCAD 105
GBPUSD -680
EURGBP -732
GBPJPY -255
WTICOUSD -945
AUDUSD 95
NZDUSD -190
EURJPY -339
AUDCAD 74
JP225USD -478
XAGUSD 602
AUDNZD -239
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 476K
SPX500USD 3.5K
USDJPY -1.9K
USDCHF 268
EURUSD 1.7K
USDCAD 10
GBPUSD -1.3K
EURGBP -533
GBPJPY -176
WTICOUSD -26K
AUDUSD 405
NZDUSD -208
EURJPY -914
AUDCAD 116
JP225USD -32K
XAGUSD 650K
AUDNZD -499
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +891.76 SGD
Худший трейд: -595 SGD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 3
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 595.19 SGD
Макс. убыток в серии: -2 457.24 SGD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "OANDA-v20 Live-4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.63 × 67
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
1.47 × 15
OANDA-v20 Live-2
1.73 × 15
OANDA-v20 Live-1
2.95 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
3.00 × 4
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Welcome to my signal. This trading system is built on a foundation of strict capital protection, disciplined price action, and long-term consistency. I do not use risky methods like Martingale or Grid systems; instead, I rely on a calculated, technical approach designed to generate steady returns while fiercely protecting the downside.

Trading Philosophy & Strategy

The core strategy relies on pure price action. Entries are executed by identifying high-probability Candlestick Patterns as they react to established Support and Resistance zones.

By analyzing the market on the 1-Hour (1H) and 4-Hour (4H) timeframes, this system effectively filters out intraday market noise to capture reliable, medium-term market movements. This results in a medium-frequency trading style that prioritizes quality setups over sheer volume.

Strict Risk Management Protocol

Capital preservation is the absolute priority of this signal. Every decision is governed by rigid risk parameters to ensure safe, sustainable growth:

  • Mandatory Stop Loss: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss (SL) placed immediately upon entry. No exceptions.
  • Controlled Risk: No single trade will ever risk more than 2% of the total account capital.
  • Positive Expectancy: I strictly maintain a minimum Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2 on all setups, ensuring that winning trades significantly outpace losing ones.
  • Exposure Limits: To prevent account overexposure and margin issues, the system is capped at a maximum of 5 open trades at any given time.

Traded Instruments

Trading is focused exclusively on highly liquid major currency pairs, selected crosses, and Gold to ensure optimal spreads, reliable execution, and predictable price action.

  • Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP
  • Metals: XAU/USD (Gold)

What Subscribers Can Expect

  • Patience and Discipline: Trades are carefully selected. You will not see rapid-fire scalping or overtrading.
  • Transparency: A straightforward, disciplined strategy with clear entry, stop loss, and take profit parameters for every position

Нет отзывов
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 04:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.16 17:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 08:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 05:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 16:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.02 09:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 14:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 13:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 20:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 15:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 14:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 03:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ROU Trading System
30 USD в месяц
7%
0
0
USD
7.7K
SGD
13
0%
138
44%
100%
1.03
5.67
SGD
36%
1:20
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 4.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.