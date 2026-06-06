Welcome to my signal. This trading system is built on a foundation of strict capital protection, disciplined price action, and long-term consistency. I do not use risky methods like Martingale or Grid systems; instead, I rely on a calculated, technical approach designed to generate steady returns while fiercely protecting the downside.

Trading Philosophy & Strategy

The core strategy relies on pure price action. Entries are executed by identifying high-probability Candlestick Patterns as they react to established Support and Resistance zones.

By analyzing the market on the 1-Hour (1H) and 4-Hour (4H) timeframes, this system effectively filters out intraday market noise to capture reliable, medium-term market movements. This results in a medium-frequency trading style that prioritizes quality setups over sheer volume.

Strict Risk Management Protocol

Capital preservation is the absolute priority of this signal. Every decision is governed by rigid risk parameters to ensure safe, sustainable growth:

Mandatory Stop Loss: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss (SL) placed immediately upon entry. No exceptions.

Controlled Risk: No single trade will ever risk more than 2% of the total account capital.

Positive Expectancy: I strictly maintain a minimum Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2 on all setups, ensuring that winning trades significantly outpace losing ones.

Exposure Limits: To prevent account overexposure and margin issues, the system is capped at a maximum of 5 open trades at any given time.

Traded Instruments

Trading is focused exclusively on highly liquid major currency pairs, selected crosses, and Gold to ensure optimal spreads, reliable execution, and predictable price action.

Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP

Metals: XAU/USD (Gold)

What Subscribers Can Expect