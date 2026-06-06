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Kai Lip Thien

ROU Trading System

Kai Lip Thien
Kai Lip Thien

Kai Lip Thien

0条评论
可靠性
13
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 7%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
138
盈利交易:
62 (44.92%)
亏损交易:
76 (55.07%)
最好交易:
891.76 SGD
最差交易:
-594.88 SGD
毛利:
21 121.22 SGD (1 930 882 pips)
毛利亏损:
-20 339.20 SGD (862 106 pips)
最大连续赢利:
5 (1 595.19 SGD)
最大连续盈利:
2 335.33 SGD (3)
夏普比率:
0.04
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
101.73%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
0.21
长期交易:
40 (28.99%)
短期交易:
98 (71.01%)
利润因子:
1.04
预期回报:
5.67 SGD
平均利润:
340.66 SGD
平均损失:
-267.62 SGD
最大连续失误:
8 (-2 457.24 SGD)
最大连续亏损:
-2 457.24 SGD (8)
每月增长:
6.84%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 458.72 SGD
最大值:
3 766.21 SGD (35.52%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
35.52% (3 766.21 SGD)
净值:
14.71% (1 432.12 SGD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 40
SPX500USD 21
USDJPY 14
USDCHF 11
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 7
GBPUSD 6
EURGBP 5
GBPJPY 5
WTICOUSD 5
AUDUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
EURJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
JP225USD 2
XAGUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.3K
SPX500USD 1.3K
USDJPY -710
USDCHF -67
EURUSD 742
USDCAD 105
GBPUSD -680
EURGBP -732
GBPJPY -255
WTICOUSD -945
AUDUSD 95
NZDUSD -190
EURJPY -339
AUDCAD 74
JP225USD -478
XAGUSD 602
AUDNZD -239
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 476K
SPX500USD 3.5K
USDJPY -1.9K
USDCHF 268
EURUSD 1.7K
USDCAD 10
GBPUSD -1.3K
EURGBP -533
GBPJPY -176
WTICOUSD -26K
AUDUSD 405
NZDUSD -208
EURJPY -914
AUDCAD 116
JP225USD -32K
XAGUSD 650K
AUDNZD -499
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +891.76 SGD
最差交易: -595 SGD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +1 595.19 SGD
最大连续亏损: -2 457.24 SGD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 OANDA-v20 Live-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.63 × 67
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
1.47 × 15
OANDA-v20 Live-2
1.73 × 15
OANDA-v20 Live-1
2.95 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
3.00 × 4
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Welcome to my signal. This trading system is built on a foundation of strict capital protection, disciplined price action, and long-term consistency. I do not use risky methods like Martingale or Grid systems; instead, I rely on a calculated, technical approach designed to generate steady returns while fiercely protecting the downside.

Trading Philosophy & Strategy

The core strategy relies on pure price action. Entries are executed by identifying high-probability Candlestick Patterns as they react to established Support and Resistance zones.

By analyzing the market on the 1-Hour (1H) and 4-Hour (4H) timeframes, this system effectively filters out intraday market noise to capture reliable, medium-term market movements. This results in a medium-frequency trading style that prioritizes quality setups over sheer volume.

Strict Risk Management Protocol

Capital preservation is the absolute priority of this signal. Every decision is governed by rigid risk parameters to ensure safe, sustainable growth:

  • Mandatory Stop Loss: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss (SL) placed immediately upon entry. No exceptions.
  • Controlled Risk: No single trade will ever risk more than 2% of the total account capital.
  • Positive Expectancy: I strictly maintain a minimum Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2 on all setups, ensuring that winning trades significantly outpace losing ones.
  • Exposure Limits: To prevent account overexposure and margin issues, the system is capped at a maximum of 5 open trades at any given time.

Traded Instruments

Trading is focused exclusively on highly liquid major currency pairs, selected crosses, and Gold to ensure optimal spreads, reliable execution, and predictable price action.

  • Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP
  • Metals: XAU/USD (Gold)

What Subscribers Can Expect

  • Patience and Discipline: Trades are carefully selected. You will not see rapid-fire scalping or overtrading.
  • Transparency: A straightforward, disciplined strategy with clear entry, stop loss, and take profit parameters for every position

没有评论
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 04:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.16 17:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 08:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 05:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 16:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.02 09:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 14:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 13:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 20:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 15:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 14:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 03:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ROU Trading System
每月30 USD
7%
0
0
USD
7.7K
SGD
13
0%
138
44%
100%
1.03
5.67
SGD
36%
1:20
复制

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