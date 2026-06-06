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Kai Lip Thien

ROU Trading System

Kai Lip Thien
Kai Lip Thien

Kai Lip Thien

0 reviews
Reliability
12 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 20%
OANDA-v20 Live-4
1:20
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
135
Profit Trades:
62 (45.92%)
Loss Trades:
73 (54.07%)
Best trade:
891.76 SGD
Worst trade:
-594.88 SGD
Gross Profit:
21 121.22 SGD (1 930 882 pips)
Gross Loss:
-19 436.28 SGD (807 579 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (1 595.19 SGD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 335.33 SGD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
101.73%
Latest trade:
18 hours ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.45
Long Trades:
40 (29.63%)
Short Trades:
95 (70.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
12.48 SGD
Average Profit:
340.66 SGD
Average Loss:
-266.25 SGD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-2 457.24 SGD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 457.24 SGD (8)
Monthly growth:
25.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 458.72 SGD
Maximal:
3 766.21 SGD (35.52%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.52% (3 766.21 SGD)
By Equity:
14.71% (1 432.12 SGD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 39
SPX500USD 21
USDJPY 14
USDCHF 11
EURUSD 7
USDCAD 7
EURGBP 5
GBPUSD 5
GBPJPY 5
WTICOUSD 5
AUDUSD 4
NZDUSD 4
EURJPY 2
AUDCAD 2
XAGUSD 2
AUDNZD 1
JP225USD 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
SPX500USD 1.3K
USDJPY -710
USDCHF -67
EURUSD 742
USDCAD 105
EURGBP -732
GBPUSD -439
GBPJPY -255
WTICOUSD -945
AUDUSD 95
NZDUSD -190
EURJPY -339
AUDCAD 74
XAGUSD 602
AUDNZD -239
JP225USD -243
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 514K
SPX500USD 3.5K
USDJPY -1.9K
USDCHF 268
EURUSD 1.7K
USDCAD 10
EURGBP -533
GBPUSD -613
GBPJPY -176
WTICOUSD -26K
AUDUSD 405
NZDUSD -208
EURJPY -914
AUDCAD 116
XAGUSD 650K
AUDNZD -499
JP225USD -16K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +891.76 SGD
Worst trade: -595 SGD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 595.19 SGD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 457.24 SGD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OANDA-v20 Live-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OANDA-OGM Live-1
0.00 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live01
0.63 × 67
KohleCapitalMarkets-Live
1.47 × 15
OANDA-v20 Live-2
1.73 × 15
OANDA-v20 Live-1
2.95 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
3.00 × 4
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Welcome to my signal. This trading system is built on a foundation of strict capital protection, disciplined price action, and long-term consistency. I do not use risky methods like Martingale or Grid systems; instead, I rely on a calculated, technical approach designed to generate steady returns while fiercely protecting the downside.

Trading Philosophy & Strategy

The core strategy relies on pure price action. Entries are executed by identifying high-probability Candlestick Patterns as they react to established Support and Resistance zones.

By analyzing the market on the 1-Hour (1H) and 4-Hour (4H) timeframes, this system effectively filters out intraday market noise to capture reliable, medium-term market movements. This results in a medium-frequency trading style that prioritizes quality setups over sheer volume.

Strict Risk Management Protocol

Capital preservation is the absolute priority of this signal. Every decision is governed by rigid risk parameters to ensure safe, sustainable growth:

  • Mandatory Stop Loss: Every single trade is executed with a hard Stop Loss (SL) placed immediately upon entry. No exceptions.
  • Controlled Risk: No single trade will ever risk more than 2% of the total account capital.
  • Positive Expectancy: I strictly maintain a minimum Risk/Reward ratio of 1:2 on all setups, ensuring that winning trades significantly outpace losing ones.
  • Exposure Limits: To prevent account overexposure and margin issues, the system is capped at a maximum of 5 open trades at any given time.

Traded Instruments

Trading is focused exclusively on highly liquid major currency pairs, selected crosses, and Gold to ensure optimal spreads, reliable execution, and predictable price action.

  • Currency Pairs: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP
  • Metals: XAU/USD (Gold)

What Subscribers Can Expect

  • Patience and Discipline: Trades are carefully selected. You will not see rapid-fire scalping or overtrading.
  • Transparency: A straightforward, disciplined strategy with clear entry, stop loss, and take profit parameters for every position

No reviews
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.30 08:55
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 04:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.24 03:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.16 17:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.67% of days out of 60 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 08:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 05:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 16:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.08 15:25
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.92% of days out of 52 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 12:26
No swaps are charged
2026.07.02 09:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 14:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.29 14:52
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.29 13:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.26 20:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 15:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 14:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.19 03:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.12 08:05
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ROU Trading System
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
8.6K
SGD
12
0%
135
45%
100%
1.08
12.48
SGD
36%
1:20
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.