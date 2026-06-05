- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|770
|AUDCADxx
|519
|AUDNZDxx
|18
|GBPNZDxx
|2
|NZDUSDxx
|2
|NZDJPYxx
|2
|EURNZDxx
|2
|USDJPYxx
|1
|GBPJPYxx
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|NZDCADxx
|172
|AUDCADxx
|703
|AUDNZDxx
|22
|GBPNZDxx
|6
|NZDUSDxx
|4
|NZDJPYxx
|1
|EURNZDxx
|3
|USDJPYxx
|0
|GBPJPYxx
|79
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|NZDCADxx
|16K
|AUDCADxx
|53K
|AUDNZDxx
|2.2K
|GBPNZDxx
|544
|NZDUSDxx
|219
|NZDJPYxx
|133
|EURNZDxx
|293
|USDJPYxx
|12
|GBPJPYxx
|1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "4xCube-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Connect Gain BR presents its aggressive Forex strategy, designed for investors seeking higher return potential and willing to accept greater market fluctuations in pursuit of superior results. Leveraging advanced automation, proprietary algorithms, and continuous market monitoring, our system is built to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities with maximum efficiency.
While adopting a more dynamic approach, risk management remains a core pillar of the strategy, ensuring disciplined execution and effective control during adverse market conditions. Backed by extensive experience and a proven track record, we provide a professional solution for investors looking to maximize their capital growth potential in the Forex market.
More opportunities. More performance. More results with Connect Gain BR.
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USD
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