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Fabio Leonidas

ConnectGain BR Agressivo

Fabio Leonidas
Fabio Leonidas

Fabio Leonidas

0 отзывов
Надежность
45 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 165%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 317
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 077 (81.77%)
Убыточных трейдов:
240 (18.22%)
Лучший трейд:
80.16 USD
Худший трейд:
-70.27 USD
Общая прибыль:
2 855.90 USD (181 875 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 867.13 USD (108 536 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
94 (177.88 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
177.88 USD (94)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.16
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.04%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
16
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
7.62
Длинных трейдов:
652 (49.51%)
Коротких трейдов:
665 (50.49%)
Профит фактор:
1.53
Мат. ожидание:
0.75 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.65 USD
Средний убыток:
-7.78 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
20 (-41.83 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-85.81 USD (5)
Прирост в месяц:
22.54%
Годовой прогноз:
273.50%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.75 USD
Максимальная:
129.82 USD (10.48%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
11.01% (130.62 USD)
По эквити:
22.97% (229.73 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 770
AUDCADxx 519
AUDNZDxx 18
GBPNZDxx 2
NZDUSDxx 2
NZDJPYxx 2
EURNZDxx 2
USDJPYxx 1
GBPJPYxx 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NZDCADxx 172
AUDCADxx 703
AUDNZDxx 22
GBPNZDxx 6
NZDUSDxx 4
NZDJPYxx 1
EURNZDxx 3
USDJPYxx 0
GBPJPYxx 79
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NZDCADxx 16K
AUDCADxx 53K
AUDNZDxx 2.2K
GBPNZDxx 544
NZDUSDxx 219
NZDJPYxx 133
EURNZDxx 293
USDJPYxx 12
GBPJPYxx 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +80.16 USD
Худший трейд: -70 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 94
Макс. серия проигрышей: 5
Макс. прибыль в серии: +177.88 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -41.83 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "4xCube-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Connect Gain BR presents its aggressive Forex strategy, designed for investors seeking higher return potential and willing to accept greater market fluctuations in pursuit of superior results. Leveraging advanced automation, proprietary algorithms, and continuous market monitoring, our system is built to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities with maximum efficiency.

While adopting a more dynamic approach, risk management remains a core pillar of the strategy, ensuring disciplined execution and effective control during adverse market conditions. Backed by extensive experience and a proven track record, we provide a professional solution for investors looking to maximize their capital growth potential in the Forex market.

More opportunities. More performance. More results with Connect Gain BR.


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Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ConnectGain BR Agressivo
30 USD в месяц
165%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
45
97%
1 317
81%
100%
1.52
0.75
USD
23%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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