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Fabio Leonidas

ConnectGain BR Agressivo

Fabio Leonidas
Fabio Leonidas

Fabio Leonidas

0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 156%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 309
Profit Trades:
1 070 (81.74%)
Loss Trades:
239 (18.26%)
Best trade:
60.89 USD
Worst trade:
-59.93 USD
Gross Profit:
2 743.06 USD (180 036 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 791.86 USD (105 455 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
94 (177.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
177.88 USD (94)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
7.04%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.33
Long Trades:
649 (49.58%)
Short Trades:
660 (50.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
2.56 USD
Average Loss:
-7.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-41.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-85.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
21.28%
Annual Forecast:
258.20%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.75 USD
Maximal:
129.82 USD (10.48%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.01% (130.62 USD)
By Equity:
22.97% (229.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 764
AUDCADxx 518
AUDNZDxx 18
GBPNZDxx 2
NZDUSDxx 2
NZDJPYxx 2
EURNZDxx 2
USDJPYxx 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 144
AUDCADxx 774
AUDNZDxx 22
GBPNZDxx 6
NZDUSDxx 4
NZDJPYxx 1
EURNZDxx 3
USDJPYxx 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 15K
AUDCADxx 56K
AUDNZDxx 2.2K
GBPNZDxx 544
NZDUSDxx 219
NZDJPYxx 133
EURNZDxx 293
USDJPYxx 12
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +60.89 USD
Worst trade: -60 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 94
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +177.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Connect Gain BR presents its aggressive Forex strategy, designed for investors seeking higher return potential and willing to accept greater market fluctuations in pursuit of superior results. Leveraging advanced automation, proprietary algorithms, and continuous market monitoring, our system is built to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities with maximum efficiency.

While adopting a more dynamic approach, risk management remains a core pillar of the strategy, ensuring disciplined execution and effective control during adverse market conditions. Backed by extensive experience and a proven track record, we provide a professional solution for investors looking to maximize their capital growth potential in the Forex market.

More opportunities. More performance. More results with Connect Gain BR.


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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ConnectGain BR Agressivo
30 USD per month
156%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
45
97%
1 309
81%
100%
1.53
0.73
USD
23%
1:500
Copy

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