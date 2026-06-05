- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|764
|AUDCADxx
|518
|AUDNZDxx
|18
|GBPNZDxx
|2
|NZDUSDxx
|2
|NZDJPYxx
|2
|EURNZDxx
|2
|USDJPYxx
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADxx
|144
|AUDCADxx
|774
|AUDNZDxx
|22
|GBPNZDxx
|6
|NZDUSDxx
|4
|NZDJPYxx
|1
|EURNZDxx
|3
|USDJPYxx
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADxx
|15K
|AUDCADxx
|56K
|AUDNZDxx
|2.2K
|GBPNZDxx
|544
|NZDUSDxx
|219
|NZDJPYxx
|133
|EURNZDxx
|293
|USDJPYxx
|12
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Connect Gain BR presents its aggressive Forex strategy, designed for investors seeking higher return potential and willing to accept greater market fluctuations in pursuit of superior results. Leveraging advanced automation, proprietary algorithms, and continuous market monitoring, our system is built to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities with maximum efficiency.
While adopting a more dynamic approach, risk management remains a core pillar of the strategy, ensuring disciplined execution and effective control during adverse market conditions. Backed by extensive experience and a proven track record, we provide a professional solution for investors looking to maximize their capital growth potential in the Forex market.
More opportunities. More performance. More results with Connect Gain BR.
USD
USD
USD