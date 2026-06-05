信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / ConnectGain BR Agressivo
Fabio Leonidas

ConnectGain BR Agressivo

Fabio Leonidas
Fabio Leonidas

Fabio Leonidas

0条评论
可靠性
45
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 165%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 317
盈利交易:
1 077 (81.77%)
亏损交易:
240 (18.22%)
最好交易:
80.16 USD
最差交易:
-70.27 USD
毛利:
2 855.90 USD (181 875 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1 868.73 USD (108 536 pips)
最大连续赢利:
94 (177.88 USD)
最大连续盈利:
177.88 USD (94)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
7.04%
最近交易:
11 几小时前
每周交易:
17
平均持有时间:
3 天
采收率:
7.60
长期交易:
652 (49.51%)
短期交易:
665 (50.49%)
利润因子:
1.53
预期回报:
0.75 USD
平均利润:
2.65 USD
平均损失:
-7.79 USD
最大连续失误:
20 (-41.83 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-85.81 USD (5)
每月增长:
21.82%
年度预测:
264.72%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.75 USD
最大值:
129.82 USD (10.48%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
11.01% (130.62 USD)
净值:
22.97% (229.73 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 770
AUDCADxx 519
AUDNZDxx 18
GBPNZDxx 2
NZDUSDxx 2
NZDJPYxx 2
EURNZDxx 2
USDJPYxx 1
GBPJPYxx 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCADxx 172
AUDCADxx 703
AUDNZDxx 22
GBPNZDxx 6
NZDUSDxx 4
NZDJPYxx 1
EURNZDxx 3
USDJPYxx 0
GBPJPYxx 79
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCADxx 16K
AUDCADxx 53K
AUDNZDxx 2.2K
GBPNZDxx 544
NZDUSDxx 219
NZDJPYxx 133
EURNZDxx 293
USDJPYxx 12
GBPJPYxx 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +80.16 USD
最差交易: -70 USD
最大连续赢利: 94
最大连续失误: 5
最大连续盈利: +177.88 USD
最大连续亏损: -41.83 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 4xCube-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Connect Gain BR presents its aggressive Forex strategy, designed for investors seeking higher return potential and willing to accept greater market fluctuations in pursuit of superior results. Leveraging advanced automation, proprietary algorithms, and continuous market monitoring, our system is built to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities with maximum efficiency.

While adopting a more dynamic approach, risk management remains a core pillar of the strategy, ensuring disciplined execution and effective control during adverse market conditions. Backed by extensive experience and a proven track record, we provide a professional solution for investors looking to maximize their capital growth potential in the Forex market.

More opportunities. More performance. More results with Connect Gain BR.


没有评论
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
ConnectGain BR Agressivo
每月30 USD
165%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
45
97%
1 317
81%
100%
1.52
0.75
USD
23%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载