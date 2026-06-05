- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|770
|AUDCADxx
|519
|AUDNZDxx
|18
|GBPNZDxx
|2
|NZDUSDxx
|2
|NZDJPYxx
|2
|EURNZDxx
|2
|USDJPYxx
|1
|GBPJPYxx
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDCADxx
|172
|AUDCADxx
|703
|AUDNZDxx
|22
|GBPNZDxx
|6
|NZDUSDxx
|4
|NZDJPYxx
|1
|EURNZDxx
|3
|USDJPYxx
|0
|GBPJPYxx
|79
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDCADxx
|16K
|AUDCADxx
|53K
|AUDNZDxx
|2.2K
|GBPNZDxx
|544
|NZDUSDxx
|219
|NZDJPYxx
|133
|EURNZDxx
|293
|USDJPYxx
|12
|GBPJPYxx
|1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 4xCube-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Connect Gain BR presents its aggressive Forex strategy, designed for investors seeking higher return potential and willing to accept greater market fluctuations in pursuit of superior results. Leveraging advanced automation, proprietary algorithms, and continuous market monitoring, our system is built to identify and capitalize on trading opportunities with maximum efficiency.
While adopting a more dynamic approach, risk management remains a core pillar of the strategy, ensuring disciplined execution and effective control during adverse market conditions. Backed by extensive experience and a proven track record, we provide a professional solution for investors looking to maximize their capital growth potential in the Forex market.
More opportunities. More performance. More results with Connect Gain BR.
USD
USD
USD