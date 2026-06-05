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Fabio Leonidas

ConnectGain BR Moderado

Fabio Leonidas
Fabio Leonidas

Fabio Leonidas

0 отзывов
Надежность
45 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 79%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 317
Прибыльных трейдов:
1 075 (81.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
242 (18.38%)
Лучший трейд:
40.08 USD
Худший трейд:
-35.14 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 614.63 USD (181 790 pips)
Общий убыток:
-1 080.95 USD (108 576 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
94 (89.09 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
89.09 USD (94)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
3.17%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
16
Ср. время удержания:
3 дня
Фактор восстановления:
8.08
Длинных трейдов:
652 (49.51%)
Коротких трейдов:
665 (50.49%)
Профит фактор:
1.49
Мат. ожидание:
0.41 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.50 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.47 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
20 (-41.86 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-47.00 USD (10)
Прирост в месяц:
11.11%
Годовой прогноз:
134.75%
Алготрейдинг:
97%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1.00 USD
Максимальная:
66.01 USD (7.51%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
5.82% (65.81 USD)
По эквити:
11.50% (115.04 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 770
AUDCADxx 519
AUDNZDxx 18
GBPNZDxx 2
NZDUSDxx 2
NZDJPYxx 2
EURNZDxx 2
USDJPYxx 1
GBPJPYxx 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
NZDCADxx 79
AUDCADxx 390
AUDNZDxx 12
GBPNZDxx 6
NZDUSDxx 4
NZDJPYxx 1
EURNZDxx 3
USDJPYxx 0
GBPJPYxx 40
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
NZDCADxx 16K
AUDCADxx 53K
AUDNZDxx 2.2K
GBPNZDxx 556
NZDUSDxx 222
NZDJPYxx 153
EURNZDxx 284
USDJPYxx 10
GBPJPYxx 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +40.08 USD
Худший трейд: -35 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 94
Макс. серия проигрышей: 10
Макс. прибыль в серии: +89.09 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -41.86 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "4xCube-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Connect Gain BR is one of Brazil's leading Copy Trading communities, recognized for delivering professional and innovative solutions in the Forex market. Our strategy combines advanced automation with strict risk management protocols, aiming to maximize opportunities while prioritizing capital preservation.

Built on years of experience and continuous development, our trading system has demonstrated consistent performance over time through a disciplined and data-driven approach. We provide investors with a practical and transparent way to access the Forex market through a professionally managed strategy focused on long-term sustainability.

Trade smarter. Invest with confidence. Join Connect Gain BR.


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Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
ConnectGain BR Moderado
30 USD в месяц
79%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
45
97%
1 317
81%
100%
1.49
0.41
USD
12%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

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