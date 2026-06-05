- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|770
|AUDCADxx
|519
|AUDNZDxx
|18
|GBPNZDxx
|2
|NZDUSDxx
|2
|NZDJPYxx
|2
|EURNZDxx
|2
|USDJPYxx
|1
|GBPJPYxx
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|NZDCADxx
|79
|AUDCADxx
|390
|AUDNZDxx
|12
|GBPNZDxx
|6
|NZDUSDxx
|4
|NZDJPYxx
|1
|EURNZDxx
|3
|USDJPYxx
|0
|GBPJPYxx
|40
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|NZDCADxx
|16K
|AUDCADxx
|53K
|AUDNZDxx
|2.2K
|GBPNZDxx
|556
|NZDUSDxx
|222
|NZDJPYxx
|153
|EURNZDxx
|284
|USDJPYxx
|10
|GBPJPYxx
|1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "4xCube-MT5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
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