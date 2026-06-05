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Fabio Leonidas

ConnectGain BR Moderado

Fabio Leonidas
Fabio Leonidas

Fabio Leonidas

0 reviews
Reliability
45 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 76%
4xCube-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 309
Profit Trades:
1 068 (81.58%)
Loss Trades:
241 (18.41%)
Best trade:
27.93 USD
Worst trade:
-29.98 USD
Gross Profit:
1 558.13 USD (179 949 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 043.31 USD (105 498 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
94 (89.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
89.09 USD (94)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
3.17%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
7.80
Long Trades:
649 (49.58%)
Short Trades:
660 (50.42%)
Profit Factor:
1.49
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
1.46 USD
Average Loss:
-4.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-41.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.00 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
10.37%
Annual Forecast:
125.87%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.00 USD
Maximal:
66.01 USD (7.51%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.82% (65.81 USD)
By Equity:
11.50% (115.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADxx 764
AUDCADxx 518
AUDNZDxx 18
GBPNZDxx 2
NZDUSDxx 2
NZDJPYxx 2
EURNZDxx 2
USDJPYxx 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADxx 65
AUDCADxx 425
AUDNZDxx 12
GBPNZDxx 6
NZDUSDxx 4
NZDJPYxx 1
EURNZDxx 3
USDJPYxx 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADxx 15K
AUDCADxx 56K
AUDNZDxx 2.2K
GBPNZDxx 556
NZDUSDxx 222
NZDJPYxx 153
EURNZDxx 284
USDJPYxx 10
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +27.93 USD
Worst trade: -30 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 94
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -41.86 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "4xCube-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Connect Gain BR is one of Brazil's leading Copy Trading communities, recognized for delivering professional and innovative solutions in the Forex market. Our strategy combines advanced automation with strict risk management protocols, aiming to maximize opportunities while prioritizing capital preservation.

Built on years of experience and continuous development, our trading system has demonstrated consistent performance over time through a disciplined and data-driven approach. We provide investors with a practical and transparent way to access the Forex market through a professionally managed strategy focused on long-term sustainability.

Trade smarter. Invest with confidence. Join Connect Gain BR.


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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ConnectGain BR Moderado
30 USD per month
76%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
45
97%
1 309
81%
100%
1.49
0.39
USD
12%
1:500
Copy

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