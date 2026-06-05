- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADxx
|770
|AUDCADxx
|519
|AUDNZDxx
|18
|GBPNZDxx
|2
|NZDUSDxx
|2
|NZDJPYxx
|2
|EURNZDxx
|2
|USDJPYxx
|1
|GBPJPYxx
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|NZDCADxx
|79
|AUDCADxx
|390
|AUDNZDxx
|12
|GBPNZDxx
|6
|NZDUSDxx
|4
|NZDJPYxx
|1
|EURNZDxx
|3
|USDJPYxx
|0
|GBPJPYxx
|40
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|NZDCADxx
|16K
|AUDCADxx
|53K
|AUDNZDxx
|2.2K
|GBPNZDxx
|556
|NZDUSDxx
|222
|NZDJPYxx
|153
|EURNZDxx
|284
|USDJPYxx
|10
|GBPJPYxx
|1.3K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 4xCube-MT5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Connect Gain BR is one of Brazil's leading Copy Trading communities, recognized for delivering professional and innovative solutions in the Forex market. Our strategy combines advanced automation with strict risk management protocols, aiming to maximize opportunities while prioritizing capital preservation.
Built on years of experience and continuous development, our trading system has demonstrated consistent performance over time through a disciplined and data-driven approach. We provide investors with a practical and transparent way to access the Forex market through a professionally managed strategy focused on long-term sustainability.
Trade smarter. Invest with confidence. Join Connect Gain BR.
USD
USD
USD