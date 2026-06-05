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Rina Marlina

BTCUSD Portofolio

Rina Marlina
Rina Marlina

Rina Marlina

Mom, Traveller, Business Women, France-Indonesia business relations
3 комментария
0 отзывов
Надежность
10 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 1000 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 221%
Exness-Real16
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 134
Прибыльных трейдов:
903 (79.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
231 (20.37%)
Лучший трейд:
46.96 USD
Худший трейд:
-24.68 USD
Общая прибыль:
933.34 USD (8 166 284 pips)
Общий убыток:
-491.49 USD (4 575 821 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
59 (38.45 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
56.64 USD (4)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.12
Торговая активность:
99.28%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
7.39%
Последний трейд:
19 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
74
Ср. время удержания:
7 часов
Фактор восстановления:
7.99
Длинных трейдов:
1 022 (90.12%)
Коротких трейдов:
112 (9.88%)
Профит фактор:
1.90
Мат. ожидание:
0.39 USD
Средняя прибыль:
1.03 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.13 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
6 (-52.79 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-52.79 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
23.11%
Алготрейдинг:
98%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
55.28 USD (8.13%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.76% (25.85 USD)
По эквити:
58.36% (153.65 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1128
ETHUSD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
BTCUSD 442
ETHUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
BTCUSD 3.6M
ETHUSD 1.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +46.96 USD
Худший трейд: -25 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 4
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +38.45 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -52.79 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-Real16" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
1.37 × 155
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

Smart AI - BTCUSD

Portfolio Only Focus Running BTCUSD.

Our Account Develop For Long Term. Make sure follower settup with low risk, example Deposit

  • $200 - $1000, use lot 0,01

  • $1000 - $2000, use lot 0,02
  • $2000 - $3000, use lot 0,03
  • $300 - $4000, use lot 0,04
  • etc

Settup Preset By Dev : https://t.me/RobotForex/4019

 

Risk Warning:

Derivative products are highly leveraged, high risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You must read and understand before following our signals. Our signals information on this website is not directed at residents of any particular jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation in such jurisdiction. Those who access this website do so on their own initiative. This release is not an invitation to trade.

=============================================

🚀 BUILDING A BTCUSD PORTFOLIO — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS SIGNAL DIFFERENT?
1. Complete Focus on BTCUSD 🎯
I don't spread my efforts across multiple assets. This signal is "Special Running Only For BTCUSD". By concentrating on one instrument, I can deeply understand Bitcoin's volatility characteristics and optimize the strategy to its fullest potential.

2. Smart AI – An Intelligent Algorithm 🤖
This signal is powered by a 99% automated trading algorithm. The average holding time is just 4 hours, with a frequency of 320 trades per week. This is the perfect blend of scalping speed and high-frequency trading accuracy.

3. Measurable Risk Management 🛡️
I place great emphasis on risk control. The proof is in the numbers:
- Max deposit load is only 7.39%
- Max balance drawdown is only 10.76%
- Recovery Factor of 12.43 — meaning the system has an exceptional ability to bounce back from losses!

4. Outstanding Consistency 📈
- 82.51% win rate out of 812 total deals
- 59 consecutive wins — this isn't luck; this is a proven system!
- Profit Factor of 2.01 — for every $1 lost, the system generates $2.01 in profit

💰 RECOMMENDED SETUP FOR FOLLOWERS
If you wish to subscribe to this signal, here is the setup guide I recommend:

Deposit Amount Recommended Lot Size (what i recommended : slow, safe, calm)
$200 – $1,000 = Lot 0.01
$1,000 – $2,000 = Lot 0.02
$2,000 – $3,000 = Lot 0.03
$3,000 – $4,000 = Lot 0.04
And so on Adjust according to preset
⚠️ Risk Warning: Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved in trading. Always start with low risk according to your capital capacity.

---------------------------------------

🔥 CALL TO ACTION
I invite you to:

👉 Check out my signal portfolio directly: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651
👉 Review the full transaction history: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651?source=Unknown#!tab=history
👉 Start building your BTCUSD assets alongside me!

Be part of this journey. Let's build wealth together, focused on BTCUSD, with a smart and measured approach.

"Success is not about how much you have, but how consistently you grow."

Rina Marlina
Entrepreneur & Trader
Copy, Subscriptions Now https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651
 

Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 10:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.02 22:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 13:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 08:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 04:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 08:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 07:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 01:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 23:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.06 22:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.06 21:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
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В плюсе
Активность
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BTCUSD Portofolio
1000 USD в месяц
221%
0
0
USD
642
USD
10
98%
1 134
79%
99%
1.89
0.39
USD
58%
1:500
Копировать

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