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Rina Marlina

BTCUSD Portofolio

Rina Marlina
Rina Marlina

Rina Marlina

Mom, Traveller, Business Women, France-Indonesia business relations
3 评论
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可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 1000 USD per 
增长自 2026 221%
Exness-Real16
1:500
如何订阅？
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
1 134
盈利交易:
903 (79.62%)
亏损交易:
231 (20.37%)
最好交易:
46.96 USD
最差交易:
-24.68 USD
毛利:
933.34 USD (8 166 284 pips)
毛利亏损:
-491.49 USD (4 575 821 pips)
最大连续赢利:
59 (38.45 USD)
最大连续盈利:
56.64 USD (4)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
99.28%
最大入金加载:
7.39%
最近交易:
16 几小时前
每周交易:
79
平均持有时间:
7 小时
采收率:
7.99
长期交易:
1 022 (90.12%)
短期交易:
112 (9.88%)
利润因子:
1.90
预期回报:
0.39 USD
平均利润:
1.03 USD
平均损失:
-2.13 USD
最大连续失误:
6 (-52.79 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-52.79 USD (6)
每月增长:
22.13%
算法交易:
98%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
55.28 USD (8.13%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.76% (25.85 USD)
净值:
58.36% (153.65 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1128
ETHUSD 6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
BTCUSD 442
ETHUSD 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
BTCUSD 3.6M
ETHUSD 1.3K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +46.96 USD
最差交易: -25 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 6
最大连续盈利: +38.45 USD
最大连续亏损: -52.79 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Exness-Real16 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
1.37 × 155
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

Smart AI - BTCUSD

Portfolio Only Focus Running BTCUSD.

Our Account Develop For Long Term. Make sure follower settup with low risk, example Deposit

  • $200 - $1000, use lot 0,01

  • $1000 - $2000, use lot 0,02
  • $2000 - $3000, use lot 0,03
  • $300 - $4000, use lot 0,04
  • etc

Settup Preset By Dev : https://t.me/RobotForex/4019

 

Risk Warning:

Derivative products are highly leveraged, high risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You must read and understand before following our signals. Our signals information on this website is not directed at residents of any particular jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation in such jurisdiction. Those who access this website do so on their own initiative. This release is not an invitation to trade.

=============================================

🚀 BUILDING A BTCUSD PORTFOLIO — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS SIGNAL DIFFERENT?
1. Complete Focus on BTCUSD 🎯
I don't spread my efforts across multiple assets. This signal is "Special Running Only For BTCUSD". By concentrating on one instrument, I can deeply understand Bitcoin's volatility characteristics and optimize the strategy to its fullest potential.

2. Smart AI – An Intelligent Algorithm 🤖
This signal is powered by a 99% automated trading algorithm. The average holding time is just 4 hours, with a frequency of 320 trades per week. This is the perfect blend of scalping speed and high-frequency trading accuracy.

3. Measurable Risk Management 🛡️
I place great emphasis on risk control. The proof is in the numbers:
- Max deposit load is only 7.39%
- Max balance drawdown is only 10.76%
- Recovery Factor of 12.43 — meaning the system has an exceptional ability to bounce back from losses!

4. Outstanding Consistency 📈
- 82.51% win rate out of 812 total deals
- 59 consecutive wins — this isn't luck; this is a proven system!
- Profit Factor of 2.01 — for every $1 lost, the system generates $2.01 in profit

💰 RECOMMENDED SETUP FOR FOLLOWERS
If you wish to subscribe to this signal, here is the setup guide I recommend:

Deposit Amount Recommended Lot Size (what i recommended : slow, safe, calm)
$200 – $1,000 = Lot 0.01
$1,000 – $2,000 = Lot 0.02
$2,000 – $3,000 = Lot 0.03
$3,000 – $4,000 = Lot 0.04
And so on Adjust according to preset
⚠️ Risk Warning: Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved in trading. Always start with low risk according to your capital capacity.

---------------------------------------

🔥 CALL TO ACTION
I invite you to:

👉 Check out my signal portfolio directly: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651
👉 Review the full transaction history: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651?source=Unknown#!tab=history
👉 Start building your BTCUSD assets alongside me!

Be part of this journey. Let's build wealth together, focused on BTCUSD, with a smart and measured approach.

"Success is not about how much you have, but how consistently you grow."

Rina Marlina
Entrepreneur & Trader
Copy, Subscriptions Now https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651
 

没有评论
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 10:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.02 22:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 13:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 08:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 04:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 08:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 07:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 01:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 23:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.06 22:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.06 21:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
BTCUSD Portofolio
每月1000 USD
221%
0
0
USD
642
USD
10
98%
1 134
79%
99%
1.89
0.39
USD
58%
1:500
复制

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