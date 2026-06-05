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Rina Marlina

BTCUSD Portofolio

Rina Marlina
Rina Marlina

Rina Marlina

Mom, Traveller, Business Women, France-Indonesia business relations
3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2026 215%
Exness-Real16
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 095
Profit Trades:
875 (79.90%)
Loss Trades:
220 (20.09%)
Best trade:
46.96 USD
Worst trade:
-24.68 USD
Gross Profit:
918.75 USD (8 020 435 pips)
Gross Loss:
-488.31 USD (4 544 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
59 (38.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
56.64 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
98.25%
Max deposit load:
7.39%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.79
Long Trades:
983 (89.77%)
Short Trades:
112 (10.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
1.05 USD
Average Loss:
-2.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-52.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-52.79 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
33.93%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
55.28 USD (8.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.76% (25.85 USD)
By Equity:
58.36% (153.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1095
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 430
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.5M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +46.96 USD
Worst trade: -25 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -52.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
1.37 × 155
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Smart AI - BTCUSD

Portfolio Only Focus Running BTCUSD.

Our Account Develop For Long Term. Make sure follower settup with low risk, example Deposit

  • $200 - $1000, use lot 0,01

  • $1000 - $2000, use lot 0,02
  • $2000 - $3000, use lot 0,03
  • $300 - $4000, use lot 0,04
  • etc

Settup Preset By Dev : https://t.me/RobotForex/4019

 

Risk Warning:

Derivative products are highly leveraged, high risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You must read and understand before following our signals. Our signals information on this website is not directed at residents of any particular jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation in such jurisdiction. Those who access this website do so on their own initiative. This release is not an invitation to trade.

=============================================

🚀 BUILDING A BTCUSD PORTFOLIO — https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651

💡 WHAT MAKES THIS SIGNAL DIFFERENT?
1. Complete Focus on BTCUSD 🎯
I don't spread my efforts across multiple assets. This signal is "Special Running Only For BTCUSD". By concentrating on one instrument, I can deeply understand Bitcoin's volatility characteristics and optimize the strategy to its fullest potential.

2. Smart AI – An Intelligent Algorithm 🤖
This signal is powered by a 99% automated trading algorithm. The average holding time is just 4 hours, with a frequency of 320 trades per week. This is the perfect blend of scalping speed and high-frequency trading accuracy.

3. Measurable Risk Management 🛡️
I place great emphasis on risk control. The proof is in the numbers:
- Max deposit load is only 7.39%
- Max balance drawdown is only 10.76%
- Recovery Factor of 12.43 — meaning the system has an exceptional ability to bounce back from losses!

4. Outstanding Consistency 📈
- 82.51% win rate out of 812 total deals
- 59 consecutive wins — this isn't luck; this is a proven system!
- Profit Factor of 2.01 — for every $1 lost, the system generates $2.01 in profit

💰 RECOMMENDED SETUP FOR FOLLOWERS
If you wish to subscribe to this signal, here is the setup guide I recommend:

Deposit Amount Recommended Lot Size (what i recommended : slow, safe, calm)
$200 – $1,000 = Lot 0.01
$1,000 – $2,000 = Lot 0.02
$2,000 – $3,000 = Lot 0.03
$3,000 – $4,000 = Lot 0.04
And so on Adjust according to preset
⚠️ Risk Warning: Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved in trading. Always start with low risk according to your capital capacity.

---------------------------------------

🔥 CALL TO ACTION
I invite you to:

👉 Check out my signal portfolio directly: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651
👉 Review the full transaction history: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651?source=Unknown#!tab=history
👉 Start building your BTCUSD assets alongside me!

Be part of this journey. Let's build wealth together, focused on BTCUSD, with a smart and measured approach.

"Success is not about how much you have, but how consistently you grow."

Rina Marlina
Entrepreneur & Trader
Copy, Subscriptions Now https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651
 

No reviews
2026.08.05 05:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 10:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 01:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.03 11:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.02 22:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.31 13:43
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 08:16
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 22:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 04:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 08:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 07:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 01:00
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 23:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.06 22:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.06 21:37
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BTCUSD Portofolio
1000 USD per month
215%
0
0
USD
630
USD
10
98%
1 095
79%
98%
1.88
0.39
USD
58%
1:500
Copy

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