- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1095
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|430
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.5M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real16" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Smart AI - BTCUSD
Portfolio Only Focus Running BTCUSD.
Our Account Develop For Long Term. Make sure follower settup with low risk, example Deposit
- $200 - $1000, use lot 0,01
- $1000 - $2000, use lot 0,02
- $2000 - $3000, use lot 0,03
- $300 - $4000, use lot 0,04
- etc
Settup Preset By Dev : https://t.me/RobotForex/4019
Risk Warning:
Derivative products are highly leveraged, high risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. You must read and understand before following our signals. Our signals information on this website is not directed at residents of any particular jurisdiction and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation in such jurisdiction. Those who access this website do so on their own initiative. This release is not an invitation to trade.
=============================================
💡 WHAT MAKES THIS SIGNAL DIFFERENT?
1. Complete Focus on BTCUSD 🎯
I don't spread my efforts across multiple assets. This signal is "Special Running Only For BTCUSD". By concentrating on one instrument, I can deeply understand Bitcoin's volatility characteristics and optimize the strategy to its fullest potential.
2. Smart AI – An Intelligent Algorithm 🤖
This signal is powered by a 99% automated trading algorithm. The average holding time is just 4 hours, with a frequency of 320 trades per week. This is the perfect blend of scalping speed and high-frequency trading accuracy.
3. Measurable Risk Management 🛡️
I place great emphasis on risk control. The proof is in the numbers:
- Max deposit load is only 7.39%
- Max balance drawdown is only 10.76%
- Recovery Factor of 12.43 — meaning the system has an exceptional ability to bounce back from losses!
4. Outstanding Consistency 📈
- 82.51% win rate out of 812 total deals
- 59 consecutive wins — this isn't luck; this is a proven system!
- Profit Factor of 2.01 — for every $1 lost, the system generates $2.01 in profit
💰 RECOMMENDED SETUP FOR FOLLOWERS
If you wish to subscribe to this signal, here is the setup guide I recommend:
Deposit Amount Recommended Lot Size (what i recommended : slow, safe, calm)
$200 – $1,000 = Lot 0.01
$1,000 – $2,000 = Lot 0.02
$2,000 – $3,000 = Lot 0.03
$3,000 – $4,000 = Lot 0.04
And so on Adjust according to preset
⚠️ Risk Warning: Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved in trading. Always start with low risk according to your capital capacity.
---------------------------------------
🔥 CALL TO ACTION
I invite you to:
👉 Check out my signal portfolio directly: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651
👉 Review the full transaction history: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651?source=Unknown#!tab=history
👉 Start building your BTCUSD assets alongside me!
Be part of this journey. Let's build wealth together, focused on BTCUSD, with a smart and measured approach.
"Success is not about how much you have, but how consistently you grow."
Rina Marlina
Entrepreneur & Trader
Copy, Subscriptions Now https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376651
USD
USD
USD