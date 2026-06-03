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Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill R

Konstantinos Karantonis
Konstantinos Karantonis

Konstantinos Karantonis

0 отзывов
Надежность
10 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 18%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
93
Прибыльных трейдов:
51 (54.83%)
Убыточных трейдов:
42 (45.16%)
Лучший трейд:
820.94 EUR
Худший трейд:
-261.87 EUR
Общая прибыль:
10 840.60 EUR (59 702 pips)
Общий убыток:
-7 645.04 EUR (40 875 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
9 (1 868.88 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
2 262.16 EUR (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.14
Торговая активность:
3.04%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.42%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
22
Ср. время удержания:
35 минут
Фактор восстановления:
1.64
Длинных трейдов:
67 (72.04%)
Коротких трейдов:
26 (27.96%)
Профит фактор:
1.42
Мат. ожидание:
34.36 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
212.56 EUR
Средний убыток:
-182.02 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-809.02 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-809.02 EUR (4)
Прирост в месяц:
26.38%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
1 591.44 EUR
Максимальная:
1 954.35 EUR (10.64%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
10.64% (1 954.35 EUR)
По эквити:
1.51% (282.23 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 93
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 3.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 19K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +820.94 EUR
Худший трейд: -262 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +1 868.88 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -809.02 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "TickmillUK-Live03" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
еще 23...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on real tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Suggested minimum starting capital 1000 of any currency.

Trades per month 40 to 60 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK 

!!! IMPORTANT ABOUT SLIPPAGE !!! TRADING ACCOUNT WORKS ON A LONDON BASED VPS AND BROKER SERVER

Suggested Brokers: VANTAGE FX (PAMM ACCOUNT AND/OR COPY TRADING, send me personal message for joining details - stats on MyFxBook), TICKMILL, ICMarkets.

Trading history and stats on MyFxBook: https : // www . myfxbook.com/members/konkaran/steadyrockgrowth-ifl-xauusd-tickmill-pro/9326150

https : // www . myfxbook.com/members/konkaran/steadyrockgrowth-ifl-xauusd-tickmill-raw/12062890

Нет отзывов
2026.08.05 05:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 19:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 18:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 22:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 02:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 05:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 11:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.08 02:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.03 12:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 12:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 12:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.03 12:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 12:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill R
30 USD в месяц
18%
0
0
USD
21K
EUR
10
100%
93
54%
3%
1.41
34.36
EUR
11%
1:500
Копировать

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