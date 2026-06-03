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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill R
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill R

Konstantinos Karantonis
Konstantinos Karantonis

Konstantinos Karantonis

0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 5%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
88
Profit Trades:
46 (52.27%)
Loss Trades:
42 (47.73%)
Best trade:
801.27 EUR
Worst trade:
-261.87 EUR
Gross Profit:
8 578.44 EUR (51 718 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 645.04 EUR (40 875 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (1 868.88 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 868.88 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
3.04%
Max deposit load:
4.16%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
32 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
62 (70.45%)
Short Trades:
26 (29.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
10.61 EUR
Average Profit:
186.49 EUR
Average Loss:
-182.02 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-809.02 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-809.02 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
12.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 591.44 EUR
Maximal:
1 954.35 EUR (10.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.64% (1 954.35 EUR)
By Equity:
1.51% (282.23 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 88
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 11K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +801.27 EUR
Worst trade: -262 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 868.88 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -809.02 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
23 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on real tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Suggested minimum starting capital 1000 of any currency.

Trades per month 40 to 60 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK 

!!! IMPORTANT ABOUT SLIPPAGE !!! TRADING ACCOUNT WORKS ON A LONDON BASED VPS AND BROKER SERVER

Suggested Brokers: VANTAGE FX (PAMM ACCOUNT AND/OR COPY TRADING, send me personal message for joining details - stats on MyFxBook), TICKMILL, ICMarkets.

Trading history and stats on MyFxBook: https : // www . myfxbook.com/members/konkaran/steadyrockgrowth-ifl-xauusd-tickmill-pro/9326150

https : // www . myfxbook.com/members/konkaran/steadyrockgrowth-ifl-xauusd-tickmill-raw/12062890

No reviews
2026.08.05 05:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 19:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 18:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 22:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 02:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 05:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 11:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.08 02:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.03 12:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 12:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 12:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.03 12:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 12:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill R
30 USD per month
5%
0
0
USD
19K
EUR
9
100%
88
52%
3%
1.12
10.61
EUR
11%
1:500
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