信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill R
Konstantinos Karantonis

SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill R

Konstantinos Karantonis
Konstantinos Karantonis

Konstantinos Karantonis

0条评论
可靠性
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 22%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
95
盈利交易:
52 (54.73%)
亏损交易:
43 (45.26%)
最好交易:
980.40 EUR
最差交易:
-261.87 EUR
毛利:
11 821.00 EUR (62 065 pips)
毛利亏损:
-7 885.47 EUR (41 710 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (1 868.88 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
3 242.56 EUR (6)
夏普比率:
0.16
交易活动:
3.04%
最大入金加载:
5.42%
最近交易:
16 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
36 分钟
采收率:
2.01
长期交易:
69 (72.63%)
短期交易:
26 (27.37%)
利润因子:
1.50
预期回报:
41.43 EUR
平均利润:
227.33 EUR
平均损失:
-183.38 EUR
最大连续失误:
4 (-809.02 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-809.02 EUR (4)
每月增长:
30.79%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1 591.44 EUR
最大值:
1 954.35 EUR (10.64%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
10.64% (1 954.35 EUR)
净值:
1.51% (282.23 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 95
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 4.5K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 20K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +980.40 EUR
最差交易: -262 EUR
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 4
最大连续盈利: +1 868.88 EUR
最大连续亏损: -809.02 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TickmillUK-Live03 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live10
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real18
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live12
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live06
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live02
0.00 × 2
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
CPTMarkets-Live
0.13 × 8
Pepperstone-Edge03
0.29 × 7
Tickmill-Live
0.47 × 17
UniverseWheel-Live
0.50 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.67 × 3
XMUK-Real 17
0.83 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
1.08 × 13
ICMarkets-Live11
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-Real 26
2.00 × 2
23 更多...
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on real tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.

Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.

Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.

All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.

Suggested minimum starting capital 1000 of any currency.

Trades per month 40 to 60 

Max historical drawdown 20% 

Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100% 

Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK 

!!! IMPORTANT ABOUT SLIPPAGE !!! TRADING ACCOUNT WORKS ON A LONDON BASED VPS AND BROKER SERVER

Suggested Brokers: VANTAGE FX (PAMM ACCOUNT AND/OR COPY TRADING, send me personal message for joining details - stats on MyFxBook), TICKMILL, ICMarkets.

Trading history and stats on MyFxBook: https : // www . myfxbook.com/members/konkaran/steadyrockgrowth-ifl-xauusd-tickmill-pro/9326150

https : // www . myfxbook.com/members/konkaran/steadyrockgrowth-ifl-xauusd-tickmill-raw/12062890

没有评论
2026.08.05 05:54
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.61% of days out of 62 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 19:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.29 18:14
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.26 22:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.22 02:59
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.08% of days out of 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 05:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 11:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.08 02:38
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.05 15:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.03 12:17
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 12:17
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 12:17
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.03 12:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.03 12:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
SteadyRock Growth IFL XAUUSD Tickmill R
每月30 USD
22%
0
0
USD
22K
EUR
10
100%
95
54%
3%
1.49
41.43
EUR
11%
1:500
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 4交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载