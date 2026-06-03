- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|95
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|4.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|20K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 TickmillUK-Live03 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real2
|0.00 × 4
|
CPTMarkets-Live
|0.13 × 8
|
Pepperstone-Edge03
|0.29 × 7
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.47 × 17
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.67 × 3
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.83 × 6
|
RoboForex-Pro
|1.08 × 13
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-Real 26
|2.00 × 2
TRADING AS IT SHOULD BE. Investment Of Life (IFL) strategies are based on long term investment logic and approach.
Such kind of strategies have checked and backtested on real tick data from 2004 for their robustness,low risk and stability.
Strategies which have proven they work on real trading conditions. No fancy firework experts and indicators!
All strategies are own compiled and based on various technical indicators and other parameters.
Long term investment portfolio of strategies I have compiled based on various technical indicators and other parameters and backtested on tick data since 2004.
Number one priority is preserving initial capital of investors and a steady and consistent growth of it.
All opened trades have tight and specific stop loss and take profit levels.
Suggested minimum starting capital 1000 of any currency.
Trades per month 40 to 60
Max historical drawdown 20%
Yearly estimated profit from 30% to 100%
Friendly advice: USE EXACTLY THE SAME AS SIGNAL RISK
!!! IMPORTANT ABOUT SLIPPAGE !!! TRADING ACCOUNT WORKS ON A LONDON BASED VPS AND BROKER SERVER
Suggested Brokers: VANTAGE FX (PAMM ACCOUNT AND/OR COPY TRADING, send me personal message for joining details - stats on MyFxBook), TICKMILL, ICMarkets.
Trading history and stats on MyFxBook: https : // www . myfxbook.com/members/konkaran/steadyrockgrowth-ifl-xauusd-tickmill-pro/9326150
https : // www . myfxbook.com/members/konkaran/steadyrockgrowth-ifl-xauusd-tickmill-raw/12062890
USD
EUR
EUR