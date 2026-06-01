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Srdan Miljkovic

GoldDow LowRisk

Srdan Miljkovic
Srdan Miljkovic

Srdan Miljkovic

0 отзывов
10 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 -70%
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live2
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
299
Прибыльных трейдов:
167 (55.85%)
Убыточных трейдов:
132 (44.15%)
Лучший трейд:
136.69 EUR
Худший трейд:
-430.72 EUR
Общая прибыль:
2 676.90 EUR (543 031 pips)
Общий убыток:
-3 263.81 EUR (472 615 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
11 (25.65 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
183.44 EUR (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.06
Торговая активность:
40.13%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
119.38%
Последний трейд:
4 дня
Трейдов в неделю:
26
Ср. время удержания:
3 часа
Фактор восстановления:
-0.56
Длинных трейдов:
173 (57.86%)
Коротких трейдов:
126 (42.14%)
Профит фактор:
0.82
Мат. ожидание:
-1.96 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
16.03 EUR
Средний убыток:
-24.73 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-133.78 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-435.38 EUR (3)
Прирост в месяц:
-76.39%
Алготрейдинг:
57%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
751.24 EUR
Максимальная:
1 055.03 EUR (218.08%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
94.99% (1 055.03 EUR)
По эквити:
72.45% (235.37 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 173
NAS100ft 59
DJ30ft 31
DJ30 12
NZDJPY+ 6
GBPJPY+ 4
NAS100 4
USDCAD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 2
AUDNZD+ 1
USDJPY+ 1
EURNZD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
AUDCAD+ 1
GBPUSD+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD+ -278
NAS100ft 170
DJ30ft -333
DJ30 -116
NZDJPY+ -3
GBPJPY+ -152
NAS100 -29
USDCAD+ 5
GBPCHF+ 47
AUDNZD+ 0
USDJPY+ 16
EURNZD+ -4
EURUSD+ 7
AUDCAD+ 7
GBPUSD+ -8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD+ 4.2K
NAS100ft 121K
DJ30ft -9K
DJ30 -22K
NZDJPY+ -81
GBPJPY+ -3.1K
NAS100 -20K
USDCAD+ 88
GBPCHF+ 104
AUDNZD+ 36
USDJPY+ 195
EURNZD+ -138
EURUSD+ 150
AUDCAD+ 112
GBPUSD+ -73
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +136.69 EUR
Худший трейд: -431 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 3
Макс. прибыль в серии: +25.65 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -133.78 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "MonetaMarketsTrading-Live2" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Small capital? No problem at all. 🎯

Do you think you need thousands of dollars to trade the markets and make a profit? It’s time to change your strategy and cut out the noise. While others lose their way analyzing 50 different pairs, our focus is 100% dedicated to the two most liquid and profitable assets in the world:

🟡 GOLD – For maximum volatility and sharp moves. 🇺🇸 US30 (Dow Jones) – For surgically precise daily trades.

Why is this IDEAL for small accounts and minimal deposits? Because we focus on pure quality over quantity. Our system is built entirely on extremely low risk and strict discipline.

In this group, there is one golden rule: We DO NOT open too many trades and we do not clutter your account. We wait patiently for that one, perfect setup. By focusing on just two instruments, we catch key daily moves with a minimal stop-loss and huge profit potential. You don't need to risk a lot, nor do you need to overtrade to achieve serious results.

What you get here: ✨ Strict focus (Gold & US30 only) 🛡️ Maximum risk control and very low risk per trade 📉 Strategies perfectly tailored for micro and small budgets 🚫 No overtrading (no opening too many positions)

This is perfect for beginners and traders with smaller capital who want to learn how to steadily grow an account using small funds combined with smart risk management.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 10:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.17 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 08:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 03:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 01:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 03:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 13:30
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 13:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 12:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 12:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 11:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 08:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 08:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.03 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.03 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
GoldDow LowRisk
30 USD в месяц
-70%
0
0
USD
220
EUR
10
57%
299
55%
40%
0.82
-1.96
EUR
95%
1:500
Копировать

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