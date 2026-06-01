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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GoldDow LowRisk
Srdan Miljkovic

GoldDow LowRisk

Srdan Miljkovic
Srdan Miljkovic

Srdan Miljkovic

0 reviews
10 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -70%
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live2
1:500
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
299
Profit Trades:
167 (55.85%)
Loss Trades:
132 (44.15%)
Best trade:
136.69 EUR
Worst trade:
-430.72 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 676.90 EUR (543 031 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 263.81 EUR (472 615 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (25.65 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
183.44 EUR (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
40.13%
Max deposit load:
119.38%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.56
Long Trades:
173 (57.86%)
Short Trades:
126 (42.14%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-1.96 EUR
Average Profit:
16.03 EUR
Average Loss:
-24.73 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-133.78 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-435.38 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-76.39%
Algo trading:
57%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
751.24 EUR
Maximal:
1 055.03 EUR (218.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.99% (1 055.03 EUR)
By Equity:
72.45% (235.37 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 173
NAS100ft 59
DJ30ft 31
DJ30 12
NZDJPY+ 6
GBPJPY+ 4
NAS100 4
USDCAD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 2
AUDNZD+ 1
USDJPY+ 1
EURNZD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
AUDCAD+ 1
GBPUSD+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -278
NAS100ft 170
DJ30ft -333
DJ30 -116
NZDJPY+ -3
GBPJPY+ -152
NAS100 -29
USDCAD+ 5
GBPCHF+ 47
AUDNZD+ 0
USDJPY+ 16
EURNZD+ -4
EURUSD+ 7
AUDCAD+ 7
GBPUSD+ -8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 4.2K
NAS100ft 121K
DJ30ft -9K
DJ30 -22K
NZDJPY+ -81
GBPJPY+ -3.1K
NAS100 -20K
USDCAD+ 88
GBPCHF+ 104
AUDNZD+ 36
USDJPY+ 195
EURNZD+ -138
EURUSD+ 150
AUDCAD+ 112
GBPUSD+ -73
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +136.69 EUR
Worst trade: -431 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.65 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -133.78 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MonetaMarketsTrading-Live2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Small capital? No problem at all. 🎯

Do you think you need thousands of dollars to trade the markets and make a profit? It’s time to change your strategy and cut out the noise. While others lose their way analyzing 50 different pairs, our focus is 100% dedicated to the two most liquid and profitable assets in the world:

🟡 GOLD – For maximum volatility and sharp moves. 🇺🇸 US30 (Dow Jones) – For surgically precise daily trades.

Why is this IDEAL for small accounts and minimal deposits? Because we focus on pure quality over quantity. Our system is built entirely on extremely low risk and strict discipline.

In this group, there is one golden rule: We DO NOT open too many trades and we do not clutter your account. We wait patiently for that one, perfect setup. By focusing on just two instruments, we catch key daily moves with a minimal stop-loss and huge profit potential. You don't need to risk a lot, nor do you need to overtrade to achieve serious results.

What you get here: ✨ Strict focus (Gold & US30 only) 🛡️ Maximum risk control and very low risk per trade 📉 Strategies perfectly tailored for micro and small budgets 🚫 No overtrading (no opening too many positions)

This is perfect for beginners and traders with smaller capital who want to learn how to steadily grow an account using small funds combined with smart risk management.


No reviews
2026.07.17 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.17 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 08:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 03:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 01:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 03:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 13:30
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 13:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 12:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 12:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 11:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 08:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 08:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.03 15:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.03 14:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 16:49
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldDow LowRisk
30 USD per month
-70%
0
0
USD
220
EUR
10
57%
299
55%
40%
0.82
-1.96
EUR
95%
1:500
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