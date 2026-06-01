- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|173
|NAS100ft
|68
|DJ30ft
|31
|DJ30
|12
|NZDJPY+
|6
|GBPJPY+
|4
|NAS100
|4
|USDCAD+
|2
|GBPCHF+
|2
|AUDNZD+
|1
|USDJPY+
|1
|EURNZD+
|1
|EURUSD+
|1
|AUDCAD+
|1
|GBPUSD+
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD+
|-278
|NAS100ft
|91
|DJ30ft
|-333
|DJ30
|-116
|NZDJPY+
|-3
|GBPJPY+
|-152
|NAS100
|-29
|USDCAD+
|5
|GBPCHF+
|47
|AUDNZD+
|0
|USDJPY+
|16
|EURNZD+
|-4
|EURUSD+
|7
|AUDCAD+
|7
|GBPUSD+
|-8
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD+
|4.2K
|NAS100ft
|105K
|DJ30ft
|-9K
|DJ30
|-22K
|NZDJPY+
|-81
|GBPJPY+
|-3.1K
|NAS100
|-20K
|USDCAD+
|88
|GBPCHF+
|104
|AUDNZD+
|36
|USDJPY+
|195
|EURNZD+
|-138
|EURUSD+
|150
|AUDCAD+
|112
|GBPUSD+
|-73
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MonetaMarketsTrading-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Small capital? No problem at all. 🎯
Do you think you need thousands of dollars to trade the markets and make a profit? It’s time to change your strategy and cut out the noise. While others lose their way analyzing 50 different pairs, our focus is 100% dedicated to the two most liquid and profitable assets in the world:
🟡 GOLD – For maximum volatility and sharp moves. 🇺🇸 US30 (Dow Jones) – For surgically precise daily trades.
Why is this IDEAL for small accounts and minimal deposits? Because we focus on pure quality over quantity. Our system is built entirely on extremely low risk and strict discipline.
In this group, there is one golden rule: We DO NOT open too many trades and we do not clutter your account. We wait patiently for that one, perfect setup. By focusing on just two instruments, we catch key daily moves with a minimal stop-loss and huge profit potential. You don't need to risk a lot, nor do you need to overtrade to achieve serious results.
What you get here: ✨ Strict focus (Gold & US30 only) 🛡️ Maximum risk control and very low risk per trade 📉 Strategies perfectly tailored for micro and small budgets 🚫 No overtrading (no opening too many positions)
This is perfect for beginners and traders with smaller capital who want to learn how to steadily grow an account using small funds combined with smart risk management.
USD
EUR
EUR