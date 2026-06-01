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信号 / MetaTrader 4 / GoldDow LowRisk
Srdan Miljkovic

GoldDow LowRisk

Srdan Miljkovic
Srdan Miljkovic

Srdan Miljkovic

0条评论
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -79%
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live2
1:500
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  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
308
盈利交易:
170 (55.19%)
亏损交易:
138 (44.81%)
最好交易:
136.69 EUR
最差交易:
-430.72 EUR
毛利:
2 738.13 EUR (556 982 pips)
毛利亏损:
-3 394.37 EUR (501 993 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (25.65 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
183.44 EUR (7)
夏普比率:
0.06
交易活动:
39.13%
最大入金加载:
147.53%
最近交易:
9 几小时前
每周交易:
15
平均持有时间:
4 小时
采收率:
-0.62
长期交易:
176 (57.14%)
短期交易:
132 (42.86%)
利润因子:
0.81
预期回报:
-2.13 EUR
平均利润:
16.11 EUR
平均损失:
-24.60 EUR
最大连续失误:
9 (-133.78 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-435.38 EUR (3)
每月增长:
-78.45%
算法交易:
55%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
751.24 EUR
最大值:
1 055.03 EUR (218.08%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
94.99% (1 055.03 EUR)
净值:
87.13% (166.20 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 173
NAS100ft 68
DJ30ft 31
DJ30 12
NZDJPY+ 6
GBPJPY+ 4
NAS100 4
USDCAD+ 2
GBPCHF+ 2
AUDNZD+ 1
USDJPY+ 1
EURNZD+ 1
EURUSD+ 1
AUDCAD+ 1
GBPUSD+ 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD+ -278
NAS100ft 91
DJ30ft -333
DJ30 -116
NZDJPY+ -3
GBPJPY+ -152
NAS100 -29
USDCAD+ 5
GBPCHF+ 47
AUDNZD+ 0
USDJPY+ 16
EURNZD+ -4
EURUSD+ 7
AUDCAD+ 7
GBPUSD+ -8
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD+ 4.2K
NAS100ft 105K
DJ30ft -9K
DJ30 -22K
NZDJPY+ -81
GBPJPY+ -3.1K
NAS100 -20K
USDCAD+ 88
GBPCHF+ 104
AUDNZD+ 36
USDJPY+ 195
EURNZD+ -138
EURUSD+ 150
AUDCAD+ 112
GBPUSD+ -73
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +136.69 EUR
最差交易: -431 EUR
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +25.65 EUR
最大连续亏损: -133.78 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MonetaMarketsTrading-Live2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Small capital? No problem at all. 🎯

Do you think you need thousands of dollars to trade the markets and make a profit? It’s time to change your strategy and cut out the noise. While others lose their way analyzing 50 different pairs, our focus is 100% dedicated to the two most liquid and profitable assets in the world:

🟡 GOLD – For maximum volatility and sharp moves. 🇺🇸 US30 (Dow Jones) – For surgically precise daily trades.

Why is this IDEAL for small accounts and minimal deposits? Because we focus on pure quality over quantity. Our system is built entirely on extremely low risk and strict discipline.

In this group, there is one golden rule: We DO NOT open too many trades and we do not clutter your account. We wait patiently for that one, perfect setup. By focusing on just two instruments, we catch key daily moves with a minimal stop-loss and huge profit potential. You don't need to risk a lot, nor do you need to overtrade to achieve serious results.

What you get here: ✨ Strict focus (Gold & US30 only) 🛡️ Maximum risk control and very low risk per trade 📉 Strategies perfectly tailored for micro and small budgets 🚫 No overtrading (no opening too many positions)

This is perfect for beginners and traders with smaller capital who want to learn how to steadily grow an account using small funds combined with smart risk management.


没有评论
2026.08.12 09:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.12 08:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.11 14:31
High current drawdown in 76% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.10 10:19
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.17 15:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.17 15:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.15 13:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 08:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.13 03:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 01:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.10 14:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.5% of days out of 40 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.10 03:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.09 14:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.01 13:30
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 13:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 12:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.07.01 12:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 11:28
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 08:02
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.06.30 08:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
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信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
GoldDow LowRisk
每月30 USD
-79%
0
0
USD
151
EUR
11
55%
308
55%
39%
0.80
-2.13
EUR
95%
1:500
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