- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD
|476
|EURUSD
|186
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|GOLD
|65
|EURUSD
|341
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|GOLD
|11K
|EURUSD
|2.4K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
XMMena-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 5
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 6
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 6
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 14
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.10 × 39
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.11 × 117
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.19 × 32
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.47 × 17
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|0.48 × 23
|
XMGlobal-MT5
|0.53 × 17
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.54 × 26
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.71 × 787
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.86 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.86 × 101
|
FxPro-MT5
|1.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.33 × 18
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|1.54 × 196
AURIX DualFX Signal — Automated Gold & EURUSD Strategy
AURIX DualFX is a fully automated (96% algo) strategy focused on two of the world's most liquid instruments: GOLD (XAUUSD) and EURUSD. The system trades both long and short, holding positions for an average of ~10 hours and placing around 13 trades per week — no overnight-only or news-gambling approach, just consistent intraday execution.
Key figures (verified by MQL5):
- ✅ Win rate: 66.8% (413 of 618 trades)
- 📈 Growth: +81.7%
- ⚙️ 96% algorithmic — emotion-free, rule-based entries
- 🥇 Primary markets: Gold & EURUSD
- ⏱️ Average holding time: ~10 hours
- 🔁 ~13 trades per week, active on 46% of trading days
The strategy runs on an XM Global MT5 account at 1:500 leverage and is designed for traders who want diversified exposure to precious metals and major FX from a single, hands-off subscription.
USD
USD
USD