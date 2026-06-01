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Pitt Petruschke

AURIX DualFX Signal

Pitt Petruschke
Pitt Petruschke

Pitt Petruschke

3.7 (12)
17 сигналов 1 тема 2 комментария
0 отзывов
Надежность
55 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 94%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
662
Прибыльных трейдов:
443 (66.91%)
Убыточных трейдов:
219 (33.08%)
Лучший трейд:
149.37 USD
Худший трейд:
-99.33 USD
Общая прибыль:
4 432.80 USD (386 730 pips)
Общий убыток:
-4 025.96 USD (373 117 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
26 (400.39 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
400.39 USD (26)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
39.18%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
8.97%
Последний трейд:
11 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
9
Ср. время удержания:
11 часов
Фактор восстановления:
0.48
Длинных трейдов:
349 (52.72%)
Коротких трейдов:
313 (47.28%)
Профит фактор:
1.10
Мат. ожидание:
0.61 USD
Средняя прибыль:
10.01 USD
Средний убыток:
-18.38 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-200.97 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-231.74 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
7.07%
Годовой прогноз:
85.73%
Алготрейдинг:
96%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
255.53 USD
Максимальная:
841.84 USD (87.25%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
87.25% (841.84 USD)
По эквити:
4.62% (38.73 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
GOLD 476
EURUSD 186
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
GOLD 65
EURUSD 341
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
GOLD 11K
EURUSD 2.4K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +149.37 USD
Худший трейд: -99 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 26
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +400.39 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -200.97 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "XMGlobal-MT5 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMMena-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.10 × 39
Alpari-MT5
0.11 × 117
Exness-MT5Real2
0.19 × 32
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.47 × 17
XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.48 × 23
XMGlobal-MT5
0.53 × 17
Tickmill-Live
0.54 × 26
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.71 × 787
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.86 × 101
FxPro-MT5
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.33 × 18
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1.54 × 196
еще 4...
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

AURIX DualFX Signal — Automated Gold & EURUSD Strategy

AURIX DualFX is a fully automated (96% algo) strategy focused on two of the world's most liquid instruments: GOLD (XAUUSD) and EURUSD. The system trades both long and short, holding positions for an average of ~10 hours and placing around 13 trades per week — no overnight-only or news-gambling approach, just consistent intraday execution.

Key figures (verified by MQL5):

  • ✅ Win rate: 66.8% (413 of 618 trades)
  • 📈 Growth: +81.7%
  • ⚙️ 96% algorithmic — emotion-free, rule-based entries
  • 🥇 Primary markets: Gold & EURUSD
  • ⏱️ Average holding time: ~10 hours
  • 🔁 ~13 trades per week, active on 46% of trading days

The strategy runs on an XM Global MT5 account at 1:500 leverage and is designed for traders who want diversified exposure to precious metals and major FX from a single, hands-off subscription.


Нет отзывов
2026.06.01 09:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 316 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 09:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
AURIX DualFX Signal
30 USD в месяц
94%
0
0
USD
981
USD
55
96%
662
66%
39%
1.10
0.61
USD
87%
1:500
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