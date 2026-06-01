AURIX DualFX Signal — Automated Gold & EURUSD Strategy

AURIX DualFX is a fully automated (96% algo) strategy focused on two of the world's most liquid instruments: GOLD (XAUUSD) and EURUSD. The system trades both long and short, holding positions for an average of ~10 hours and placing around 13 trades per week — no overnight-only or news-gambling approach, just consistent intraday execution.

Key figures (verified by MQL5):

✅ Win rate: 66.8% (413 of 618 trades)

(413 of 618 trades) 📈 Growth: +81.7%

⚙️ 96% algorithmic — emotion-free, rule-based entries

🥇 Primary markets: Gold & EURUSD

⏱️ Average holding time: ~10 hours

🔁 ~13 trades per week, active on 46% of trading days

The strategy runs on an XM Global MT5 account at 1:500 leverage and is designed for traders who want diversified exposure to precious metals and major FX from a single, hands-off subscription.