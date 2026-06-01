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Pitt Petruschke

AURIX DualFX Signal

Pitt Petruschke
Pitt Petruschke

Pitt Petruschke

3.7 (12)
21 signals 1 topic 2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 94%
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
662
Profit Trades:
443 (66.91%)
Loss Trades:
219 (33.08%)
Best trade:
149.37 USD
Worst trade:
-99.33 USD
Gross Profit:
4 432.80 USD (386 730 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 025.96 USD (373 117 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
26 (400.39 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
400.39 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
39.18%
Max deposit load:
8.97%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.48
Long Trades:
349 (52.72%)
Short Trades:
313 (47.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.10
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
10.01 USD
Average Loss:
-18.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-200.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-231.74 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
8.30%
Annual Forecast:
100.72%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
255.53 USD
Maximal:
841.84 USD (87.25%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.25% (841.84 USD)
By Equity:
4.62% (38.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD 476
EURUSD 186
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD 65
EURUSD 341
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD 11K
EURUSD 2.4K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +149.37 USD
Worst trade: -99 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +400.39 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -200.97 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
XMMena-MT5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 5
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 6
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 6
XMGlobal-MT5 12
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 14
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 8
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.10 × 39
Alpari-MT5
0.11 × 117
Exness-MT5Real2
0.19 × 32
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.47 × 17
XMGlobal-MT5 11
0.48 × 23
XMGlobal-MT5
0.53 × 17
Tickmill-Live
0.54 × 26
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.71 × 787
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.86 × 7
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.86 × 101
FxPro-MT5
1.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.33 × 18
XMGlobal-MT5 4
1.54 × 196
4 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AURIX DualFX Signal — Automated Gold & EURUSD Strategy

AURIX DualFX is a fully automated (96% algo) strategy focused on two of the world's most liquid instruments: GOLD (XAUUSD) and EURUSD. The system trades both long and short, holding positions for an average of ~10 hours and placing around 13 trades per week — no overnight-only or news-gambling approach, just consistent intraday execution.

Key figures (verified by MQL5):

  • ✅ Win rate: 66.8% (413 of 618 trades)
  • 📈 Growth: +81.7%
  • ⚙️ 96% algorithmic — emotion-free, rule-based entries
  • 🥇 Primary markets: Gold & EURUSD
  • ⏱️ Average holding time: ~10 hours
  • 🔁 ~13 trades per week, active on 46% of trading days

The strategy runs on an XM Global MT5 account at 1:500 leverage and is designed for traders who want diversified exposure to precious metals and major FX from a single, hands-off subscription.


No reviews
2026.06.01 09:43
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.32% of days out of 316 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.01 09:43
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AURIX DualFX Signal
30 USD per month
94%
0
0
USD
981
USD
55
96%
662
66%
39%
1.10
0.61
USD
87%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.