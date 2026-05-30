- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|47
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|1.2K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPTradingLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Strategy Name: Gold Vector Official Signal
This signal is powered by the Gold Vector Expert Advisor, a specialized breakout scalping strategy meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market.
Strategy Overview:
Gold Vector focuses on high-probability price action breakouts at key market levels. The EA identifies precise entry points to capture rapid price impulses with a high win rate.
Core Safety & Risk Management:
-
No Risky Methods: This system does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.
-
Single Trade Approach: Each trade is a standalone position with a dedicated Stop Loss.
-
Advanced Protection: Integrated News Filter and Stealth Spread Filter (Parking) ensure the strategy only operates under optimal conditions.
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Professional Logic: Every trade is managed by a precision Trailing Stop to secure profits.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Broker: ECN or RAW spread account is highly recommended (XAUUSD spread should be low).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
Environment: For best results and low latency, copy this signal using a fast VPS.
-
Copy Settings: It is recommended to copy "Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" for maximum safety.
Trade Gold with precision. Follow the Vector.
USD
EUR
EUR