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Adam Zolei

Gold Vector FPTrading V132 Default

Adam Zolei
Adam Zolei

Adam Zolei

4.3 (108)
С 2016 года я занимаюсь трейдингом, и мой путь на финансовых рынках был как сложным, так и приятным. Вдоль этого пути я обнаружил свою страсть к разработке торговых индикаторов и советников, чтобы помочь своим коллегам-трейдерам более эффективно ориентироваться на рынке.
32 продукта 7 сигналов
0 отзывов
Надежность
11 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 13%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
47
Прибыльных трейдов:
25 (53.19%)
Убыточных трейдов:
22 (46.81%)
Лучший трейд:
7.01 EUR
Худший трейд:
-4.80 EUR
Общая прибыль:
49.67 EUR (5 709 pips)
Общий убыток:
-42.07 EUR (4 492 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
6 (17.28 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
17.28 EUR (6)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.11
Торговая активность:
0.02%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
12.24%
Последний трейд:
6 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
6
Ср. время удержания:
58 секунд
Фактор восстановления:
0.30
Длинных трейдов:
22 (46.81%)
Коротких трейдов:
25 (53.19%)
Профит фактор:
1.18
Мат. ожидание:
0.16 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
1.99 EUR
Средний убыток:
-1.91 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
7 (-19.63 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-19.63 EUR (7)
Прирост в месяц:
-12.28%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
2.75 EUR
Максимальная:
25.06 EUR (30.45%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
30.37% (25.00 EUR)
По эквити:
3.78% (3.07 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 47
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.r 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.r 1.2K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +7.01 EUR
Худший трейд: -5 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 6
Макс. серия проигрышей: 7
Макс. прибыль в серии: +17.28 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -19.63 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "FPTradingLLC-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Strategy Name: Gold Vector Official Signal

This signal is powered by the  Gold Vector Expert Advisor, a specialized breakout scalping strategy meticulously engineered for the  XAUUSD (Gold) market.

Strategy Overview:
Gold Vector focuses on high-probability price action breakouts at key market levels. The EA identifies precise entry points to capture rapid price impulses with a high win rate.

Core Safety & Risk Management:

  • No Risky Methods: This system does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.

  • Single Trade Approach: Each trade is a standalone position with a dedicated Stop Loss.

  • Advanced Protection: Integrated News Filter and Stealth Spread Filter (Parking) ensure the strategy only operates under optimal conditions.

  • Professional Logic: Every trade is managed by a precision Trailing Stop to secure profits.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Broker: ECN or RAW spread account is highly recommended (XAUUSD spread should be low).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Environment: For best results and low latency, copy this signal using a fast VPS.

  • Copy Settings: It is recommended to copy "Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" for maximum safety.

Trade Gold with precision. Follow the Vector.


Нет отзывов
2026.08.06 06:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 00:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 02:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 03:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 04:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 03:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 01:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.16 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 14:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.30 16:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.30 16:17
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.30 16:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.30 16:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
Gold Vector FPTrading V132 Default
30 USD в месяц
13%
0
0
USD
68
EUR
11
100%
47
53%
0%
1.18
0.16
EUR
30%
1:500
Копировать

Как происходит копирование сделок в MetaTrader? Посмотрите обучающее видео

Подписка на сигнал дает вам право копировать сделки поставщика в течение 1 месяца. Для работы подписки необходимо использовать торговый терминал MetaTrader 5.

Если платформа у вас не установлена, вы можете скачать ее здесь.