Strategy Name: Gold Vector Official Signal

This signal is powered by the Gold Vector Expert Advisor, a specialized breakout scalping strategy meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market.

Strategy Overview:

Gold Vector focuses on high-probability price action breakouts at key market levels. The EA identifies precise entry points to capture rapid price impulses with a high win rate.

Core Safety & Risk Management:

No Risky Methods: This system does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.

Single Trade Approach: Each trade is a standalone position with a dedicated Stop Loss.

Advanced Protection: Integrated News Filter and Stealth Spread Filter (Parking) ensure the strategy only operates under optimal conditions.

Professional Logic: Every trade is managed by a precision Trailing Stop to secure profits.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

Broker: ECN or RAW spread account is highly recommended (XAUUSD spread should be low).

Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

Environment: For best results and low latency, copy this signal using a fast VPS.

Copy Settings: It is recommended to copy "Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" for maximum safety.

Trade Gold with precision. Follow the Vector.