- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|45
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|4
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|758
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Strategy Name: Gold Vector Official Signal
This signal is powered by the Gold Vector Expert Advisor, a specialized breakout scalping strategy meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market.
Strategy Overview:
Gold Vector focuses on high-probability price action breakouts at key market levels. The EA identifies precise entry points to capture rapid price impulses with a high win rate.
Core Safety & Risk Management:
-
No Risky Methods: This system does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.
-
Single Trade Approach: Each trade is a standalone position with a dedicated Stop Loss.
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Advanced Protection: Integrated News Filter and Stealth Spread Filter (Parking) ensure the strategy only operates under optimal conditions.
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Professional Logic: Every trade is managed by a precision Trailing Stop to secure profits.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Broker: ECN or RAW spread account is highly recommended (XAUUSD spread should be low).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
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Environment: For best results and low latency, copy this signal using a fast VPS.
-
Copy Settings: It is recommended to copy "Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" for maximum safety.
Trade Gold with precision. Follow the Vector.
USD
EUR
EUR