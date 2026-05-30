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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Vector FPTrading V132 Default
Adam Zolei

Gold Vector FPTrading V132 Default

Adam Zolei
Adam Zolei

Adam Zolei

4.3 (108)
Professional Trading Tools & Copy Trading Services
32 products 7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 6%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
45
Profit Trades:
23 (51.11%)
Loss Trades:
22 (48.89%)
Best trade:
7.01 EUR
Worst trade:
-4.80 EUR
Gross Profit:
45.69 EUR (5 250 pips)
Gross Loss:
-41.95 EUR (4 492 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (17.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
17.28 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
0.02%
Max deposit load:
12.24%
Latest trade:
22 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
43 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.15
Long Trades:
20 (44.44%)
Short Trades:
25 (55.56%)
Profit Factor:
1.09
Expected Payoff:
0.08 EUR
Average Profit:
1.99 EUR
Average Loss:
-1.91 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-19.63 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-19.63 EUR (7)
Monthly growth:
-16.68%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.75 EUR
Maximal:
25.06 EUR (30.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.37% (25.00 EUR)
By Equity:
3.78% (3.07 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 45
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.r 4
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.r 758
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +7.01 EUR
Worst trade: -5 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +17.28 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -19.63 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPTradingLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Strategy Name: Gold Vector Official Signal

This signal is powered by the  Gold Vector Expert Advisor, a specialized breakout scalping strategy meticulously engineered for the  XAUUSD (Gold) market.

Strategy Overview:
Gold Vector focuses on high-probability price action breakouts at key market levels. The EA identifies precise entry points to capture rapid price impulses with a high win rate.

Core Safety & Risk Management:

  • No Risky Methods: This system does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.

  • Single Trade Approach: Each trade is a standalone position with a dedicated Stop Loss.

  • Advanced Protection: Integrated News Filter and Stealth Spread Filter (Parking) ensure the strategy only operates under optimal conditions.

  • Professional Logic: Every trade is managed by a precision Trailing Stop to secure profits.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Broker: ECN or RAW spread account is highly recommended (XAUUSD spread should be low).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Environment: For best results and low latency, copy this signal using a fast VPS.

  • Copy Settings: It is recommended to copy "Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" for maximum safety.

Trade Gold with precision. Follow the Vector.


No reviews
2026.08.06 06:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 00:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 02:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 03:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 04:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 03:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 01:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.16 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 14:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.30 16:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.30 16:17
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.30 16:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.30 16:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Vector FPTrading V132 Default
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
64
EUR
11
100%
45
51%
0%
1.08
0.08
EUR
30%
1:500
Copy

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