- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.r
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.r
|9
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.r
|1.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPTradingLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
Strategy Name: Gold Vector Official Signal
This signal is powered by the Gold Vector Expert Advisor, a specialized breakout scalping strategy meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market.
Strategy Overview:
Gold Vector focuses on high-probability price action breakouts at key market levels. The EA identifies precise entry points to capture rapid price impulses with a high win rate.
Core Safety & Risk Management:
-
No Risky Methods: This system does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.
-
Single Trade Approach: Each trade is a standalone position with a dedicated Stop Loss.
-
Advanced Protection: Integrated News Filter and Stealth Spread Filter (Parking) ensure the strategy only operates under optimal conditions.
-
Professional Logic: Every trade is managed by a precision Trailing Stop to secure profits.
Recommendations for Subscribers:
-
Broker: ECN or RAW spread account is highly recommended (XAUUSD spread should be low).
-
Leverage: 1:100 or higher.
-
Environment: For best results and low latency, copy this signal using a fast VPS.
-
Copy Settings: It is recommended to copy "Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" for maximum safety.
Trade Gold with precision. Follow the Vector.
USD
EUR
EUR