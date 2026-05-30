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信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Vector FPTrading V132 Default
Adam Zolei

Gold Vector FPTrading V132 Default

Adam Zolei
Adam Zolei

Adam Zolei

4.3 (108)
自2016年以来，我一直在交易，我的金融市场之旅既具挑战性又充满回报。沿着这条道路，我发现了自己对开发交易指标和专家顾问的热情，以帮助其他交易者更有效地应对市场。

我的目标是通过以公平和合理的价格提供高质量的产品来分享我的知识和经验。我坚信诚实沟通的力量，因为我明白信任在建立长期关系中至关重要。通过在我的工作中优先考虑透明度和诚信，我旨在与寻找可靠工具以提升他们交易旅程的交易者建立联系。

感谢您考虑购买我的产品，我期待着帮助您实现交易目标。
32 产品 7 信号
0条评论
可靠性
11
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 13%
FPTradingLLC-Live
1:500
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
49
盈利交易:
27 (55.10%)
亏损交易:
22 (44.90%)
最好交易:
7.01 EUR
最差交易:
-4.80 EUR
毛利:
50.20 EUR (5 769 pips)
毛利亏损:
-42.19 EUR (4 492 pips)
最大连续赢利:
6 (17.28 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
17.28 EUR (6)
夏普比率:
0.12
交易活动:
0.02%
最大入金加载:
12.24%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
5
平均持有时间:
56 秒
采收率:
0.32
长期交易:
24 (48.98%)
短期交易:
25 (51.02%)
利润因子:
1.19
预期回报:
0.16 EUR
平均利润:
1.86 EUR
平均损失:
-1.92 EUR
最大连续失误:
7 (-19.63 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-19.63 EUR (7)
每月增长:
-11.33%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
2.75 EUR
最大值:
25.06 EUR (30.45%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
30.37% (25.00 EUR)
净值:
3.78% (3.07 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD.r 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD.r 9
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD.r 1.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +7.01 EUR
最差交易: -5 EUR
最大连续赢利: 6
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +17.28 EUR
最大连续亏损: -19.63 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FPTradingLLC-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据

Strategy Name: Gold Vector Official Signal

This signal is powered by the  Gold Vector Expert Advisor, a specialized breakout scalping strategy meticulously engineered for the  XAUUSD (Gold) market.

Strategy Overview:
Gold Vector focuses on high-probability price action breakouts at key market levels. The EA identifies precise entry points to capture rapid price impulses with a high win rate.

Core Safety & Risk Management:

  • No Risky Methods: This system does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or Hedging.

  • Single Trade Approach: Each trade is a standalone position with a dedicated Stop Loss.

  • Advanced Protection: Integrated News Filter and Stealth Spread Filter (Parking) ensure the strategy only operates under optimal conditions.

  • Professional Logic: Every trade is managed by a precision Trailing Stop to secure profits.

Recommendations for Subscribers:

  • Broker: ECN or RAW spread account is highly recommended (XAUUSD spread should be low).

  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.

  • Environment: For best results and low latency, copy this signal using a fast VPS.

  • Copy Settings: It is recommended to copy "Stop Loss and Take Profit levels" for maximum safety.

Trade Gold with precision. Follow the Vector.


没有评论
2026.08.06 06:02
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.08.06 00:00
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 03:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.24 02:29
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.45% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.21 03:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 04:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.20 03:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.07.07 02:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 01:39
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.17 15:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.16 02:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 14:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.30 16:17
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.30 16:17
Low trading activity - only 2 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.30 16:17
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.30 16:17
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
Gold Vector FPTrading V132 Default
每月30 USD
13%
0
0
USD
68
EUR
11
100%
49
55%
0%
1.18
0.16
EUR
30%
1:500
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