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Christian Roger H Schuddinck

DeltaOne

Christian Roger H Schuddinck
Christian Roger H Schuddinck

Christian Roger H Schuddinck

1 тема
0 отзывов
Надежность
15 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2026 33%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
Как подписаться?
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
245
Прибыльных трейдов:
198 (80.81%)
Убыточных трейдов:
47 (19.18%)
Лучший трейд:
54.73 EUR
Худший трейд:
-40.25 EUR
Общая прибыль:
999.54 EUR (56 821 pips)
Общий убыток:
-357.00 EUR (18 378 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
21 (55.22 EUR)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
239.49 EUR (12)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.32
Торговая активность:
1.61%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
21.07%
Последний трейд:
4 часа
Трейдов в неделю:
39
Ср. время удержания:
24 минуты
Фактор восстановления:
3.47
Длинных трейдов:
233 (95.10%)
Коротких трейдов:
12 (4.90%)
Профит фактор:
2.80
Мат. ожидание:
2.62 EUR
Средняя прибыль:
5.05 EUR
Средний убыток:
-7.60 EUR
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-184.94 EUR)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-184.94 EUR (8)
Прирост в месяц:
14.93%
Годовой прогноз:
181.17%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.04 EUR
Максимальная:
185.01 EUR (9.71%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
7.02% (185.50 EUR)
По эквити:
33.10% (805.13 EUR)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 245
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 733
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 38K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +54.73 EUR
Худший трейд: -40 EUR
Макс. серия выигрышей: 12
Макс. серия проигрышей: 8
Макс. прибыль в серии: +55.22 EUR
Макс. убыток в серии: -184.94 EUR

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "RoboForex-ECN" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.25 × 60
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика

The DeltaOne signal is generated 100% automatically and has  been  running successfully for more than a year on my real account before making it public.

Actually it runs on an roboforex low commission ECN account. 

The results during that year: more than 100% profit, while keeping a low Drawdown, low Deposit Load and Low risk. 

This makes it ideal to step in with already 500€ and making a net profit every month.

Before starting to copy and to have a maximum profit on the signal:

 some reminders:

1. watch the commission from your broker. Take a broker with minimum commission. There are many comparing sites. 

2. Choose an ECN account connecting you directly to the financial market. 

3. Watch the slip and look to your broker's  slip in the "slippage" tab for this signal. Take also as low as possible. 

4. Use a VPS with low latency to the main server from the broker. So your VPS should ideally be located in the same city as your brokers server . Renting a server can be done for less than 5€./month

If all of this is OK, simply apply the signal, you will be successful, and go! 

Нет отзывов
2026.08.10 20:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.10 19:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 01:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 19:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 04:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.21 04:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.12 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 03:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Авторизуйтесь или зарегистрируйтесь и получите доступ к текущим сделкам поставщика
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
DeltaOne
30 USD в месяц
33%
0
0
USD
2.7K
EUR
15
100%
245
80%
2%
2.79
2.62
EUR
33%
1:300
Копировать

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