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Christian Roger H Schuddinck

DeltaOne

Christian Roger H Schuddinck
Christian Roger H Schuddinck

Christian Roger H Schuddinck

1 主题
0条评论
可靠性
15
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 33%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
如何订阅？
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
250
盈利交易:
201 (80.40%)
亏损交易:
49 (19.60%)
最好交易:
54.73 EUR
最差交易:
-40.25 EUR
毛利:
1 039.05 EUR (58 350 pips)
毛利亏损:
-388.49 EUR (19 555 pips)
最大连续赢利:
21 (55.22 EUR)
最大连续盈利:
239.49 EUR (12)
夏普比率:
0.32
交易活动:
1.61%
最大入金加载:
21.07%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
31
平均持有时间:
23 分钟
采收率:
3.52
长期交易:
238 (95.20%)
短期交易:
12 (4.80%)
利润因子:
2.67
预期回报:
2.60 EUR
平均利润:
5.17 EUR
平均损失:
-7.93 EUR
最大连续失误:
8 (-184.94 EUR)
最大连续亏损:
-184.94 EUR (8)
每月增长:
15.20%
年度预测:
184.47%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.04 EUR
最大值:
185.01 EUR (9.71%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
7.02% (185.50 EUR)
净值:
33.10% (805.13 EUR)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 250
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 742
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 39K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +54.73 EUR
最差交易: -40 EUR
最大连续赢利: 12
最大连续失误: 8
最大连续盈利: +55.22 EUR
最大连续亏损: -184.94 EUR

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
12.05 × 61
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册

The DeltaOne signal is generated 100% automatically and has  been  running successfully for more than a year on my real account before making it public.

Actually it runs on an roboforex low commission ECN account. 

The results during that year: more than 100% profit, while keeping a low Drawdown, low Deposit Load and Low risk. 

This makes it ideal to step in with already 500€ and making a net profit every month.

Before starting to copy and to have a maximum profit on the signal:

 some reminders:

1. watch the commission from your broker. Take a broker with minimum commission. There are many comparing sites. 

2. Choose an ECN account connecting you directly to the financial market. 

3. Watch the slip and look to your broker's  slip in the "slippage" tab for this signal. Take also as low as possible. 

4. Use a VPS with low latency to the main server from the broker. So your VPS should ideally be located in the same city as your brokers server . Renting a server can be done for less than 5€./month

If all of this is OK, simply apply the signal, you will be successful, and go! 

没有评论
2026.08.10 20:22
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.10 19:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 01:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 19:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 04:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.21 04:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.12 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 03:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
DeltaOne
每月30 USD
33%
0
0
USD
2.7K
EUR
15
100%
250
80%
2%
2.67
2.60
EUR
33%
1:300
复制

在MetaTrader中如何执行复制交易？请看视频教程

信号订阅允许您在一个月内复制提供商的交易。若要进行订阅工作，您应该使用MetaTrader 5交易程序端。

如果您还没有安装平台，您可以在这里下载