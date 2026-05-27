The DeltaOne signal is generated 100% automatically and has been running successfully for more than a year on my real account before making it public.

Actually it runs on an roboforex low commission ECN account.

The results during that year: more than 100% profit, while keeping a low Drawdown, low Deposit Load and Low risk.

This makes it ideal to step in with already 500€ and making a net profit every month.

Before starting to copy and to have a maximum profit on the signal:

some reminders:

1. watch the commission from your broker. Take a broker with minimum commission. There are many comparing sites.

2. Choose an ECN account connecting you directly to the financial market.

3. Watch the slip and look to your broker's slip in the "slippage" tab for this signal. Take also as low as possible.

4. Use a VPS with low latency to the main server from the broker. So your VPS should ideally be located in the same city as your brokers server . Renting a server can be done for less than 5€./month

If all of this is OK, simply apply the signal, you will be successful, and go!