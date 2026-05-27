- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|250
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|742
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|39K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- 入金加载
- 提取
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 RoboForex-ECN 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|8.00 × 4
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|12.05 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.39 × 845
The DeltaOne signal is generated 100% automatically and has been running successfully for more than a year on my real account before making it public.
Actually it runs on an roboforex low commission ECN account.
The results during that year: more than 100% profit, while keeping a low Drawdown, low Deposit Load and Low risk.
This makes it ideal to step in with already 500€ and making a net profit every month.
Before starting to copy and to have a maximum profit on the signal:
some reminders:
1. watch the commission from your broker. Take a broker with minimum commission. There are many comparing sites.
2. Choose an ECN account connecting you directly to the financial market.
3. Watch the slip and look to your broker's slip in the "slippage" tab for this signal. Take also as low as possible.
4. Use a VPS with low latency to the main server from the broker. So your VPS should ideally be located in the same city as your brokers server . Renting a server can be done for less than 5€./month
If all of this is OK, simply apply the signal, you will be successful, and go!
USD
EUR
EUR