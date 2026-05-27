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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DeltaOne
Christian Roger H Schuddinck

DeltaOne

Christian Roger H Schuddinck
Christian Roger H Schuddinck

Christian Roger H Schuddinck

1 topic
0 reviews
Reliability
14 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 28%
RoboForex-ECN
1:300
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
219
Profit Trades:
177 (80.82%)
Loss Trades:
42 (19.18%)
Best trade:
54.73 EUR
Worst trade:
-40.25 EUR
Gross Profit:
892.19 EUR (52 611 pips)
Gross Loss:
-343.01 EUR (17 974 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
21 (55.22 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
239.49 EUR (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
1.61%
Max deposit load:
21.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
43
Avg holding time:
25 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.97
Long Trades:
207 (94.52%)
Short Trades:
12 (5.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.60
Expected Payoff:
2.51 EUR
Average Profit:
5.04 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.17 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-184.94 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-184.94 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
11.64%
Annual Forecast:
141.25%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 EUR
Maximal:
185.01 EUR (9.71%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.02% (185.50 EUR)
By Equity:
33.10% (805.13 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 219
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 626
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 35K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +54.73 EUR
Worst trade: -40 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.22 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -184.94 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
8.00 × 4
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.39 × 845
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The DeltaOne signal is generated 100% automatically and has  been  running successfully for more than a year on my real account before making it public.

Actually it runs on an roboforex low commission ECN account. 

The results during that year: more than 100% profit, while keeping a low Drawdown, low Deposit Load and Low risk. 

This makes it ideal to step in with already 500€ and making a net profit every month.

Before starting to copy and to have a maximum profit on the signal:

 some reminders:

1. watch the commission from your broker. Take a broker with minimum commission. There are many comparing sites. 

2. Choose an ECN account connecting you directly to the financial market. 

3. Watch the slip and look to your broker's  slip in the "slippage" tab for this signal. Take also as low as possible. 

4. Use a VPS with low latency to the main server from the broker. So your VPS should ideally be located in the same city as your brokers server . Renting a server can be done for less than 5€./month

If all of this is OK, simply apply the signal, you will be successful, and go! 

No reviews
2026.08.03 01:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.10 19:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.27 04:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 09:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.21 04:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.12 00:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.27 03:00
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DeltaOne
30 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
2.6K
EUR
14
100%
219
80%
2%
2.60
2.51
EUR
33%
1:300
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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