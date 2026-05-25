- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|AUDCAD
|275
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|AUDCAD
|5.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real7" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|2.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ECN
|5.50 × 4
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|12.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-Pro
|13.00 × 2
AUD/CAD Systematic EA
A fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, combining trend-following logic with structured position management to capture consistent, low-volatility moves in this commodity-correlated cross.
The EA operates around the clock, executing entries only when higher-timeframe momentum aligns with a clear directional bias. Risk exposure is managed systematically at every stage, with predefined profit targets and a built-in recovery mechanism to handle adverse market conditions.
Key characteristics:
- Single pair focus: AUD/CAD
- Trend-filtered entries on higher timeframes
- Automated TP management across all open positions
- No manual intervention required
- Compatible with standard and swap-free accounts
Best suited for investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk control.
USD
USD
USD