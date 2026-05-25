AUD/CAD Systematic EA

A fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, combining trend-following logic with structured position management to capture consistent, low-volatility moves in this commodity-correlated cross.

The EA operates around the clock, executing entries only when higher-timeframe momentum aligns with a clear directional bias. Risk exposure is managed systematically at every stage, with predefined profit targets and a built-in recovery mechanism to handle adverse market conditions.

Key characteristics:

Single pair focus: AUD/CAD

Trend-filtered entries on higher timeframes

Automated TP management across all open positions

No manual intervention required

Compatible with standard and swap-free accounts

Best suited for investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk control.