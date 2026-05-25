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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Elvis Supper Scalping
Huu Duc Nguyen

Elvis Supper Scalping

Huu Duc Nguyen
Huu Duc Nguyen

Huu Duc Nguyen

0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2026 26%
Exness-MT5Real7
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
102
Profit Trades:
71 (69.60%)
Loss Trades:
31 (30.39%)
Best trade:
97.92 USD
Worst trade:
-25.71 USD
Gross Profit:
506.15 USD (13 678 pips)
Gross Loss:
-232.33 USD (7 774 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (25.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
122.84 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
95.42%
Max deposit load:
6.34%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.90
Long Trades:
40 (39.22%)
Short Trades:
62 (60.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.18
Expected Payoff:
2.68 USD
Average Profit:
7.13 USD
Average Loss:
-7.49 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-90.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-90.93 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
9.45%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.12 USD
Maximal:
94.29 USD (4.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.55% (92.19 USD)
By Equity:
11.11% (236.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 275
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 5.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +97.92 USD
Worst trade: -26 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.05 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -90.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real7" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real3
2.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
5.50 × 4
XMGlobal-MT5 13
12.17 × 6
RoboForex-Pro
13.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

AUD/CAD Systematic EA

A fully automated trading system designed exclusively for the AUD/CAD currency pair, combining trend-following logic with structured position management to capture consistent, low-volatility moves in this commodity-correlated cross.

The EA operates around the clock, executing entries only when higher-timeframe momentum aligns with a clear directional bias. Risk exposure is managed systematically at every stage, with predefined profit targets and a built-in recovery mechanism to handle adverse market conditions.

Key characteristics:

  • Single pair focus: AUD/CAD
  • Trend-filtered entries on higher timeframes
  • Automated TP management across all open positions
  • No manual intervention required
  • Compatible with standard and swap-free accounts

Best suited for investors seeking steady account growth with disciplined risk control.


No reviews
2026.08.05 15:57
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.08.03 10:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged
2026.06.24 09:31
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 21:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.10 21:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.01 02:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.01 01:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.25 10:46
Share of trading days is too low
2026.05.25 10:46
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.05.25 05:44
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 05:44
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 05:44
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.25 05:44
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.25 05:44
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Elvis Supper Scalping
35 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
1.3K
USD
11
88%
102
69%
95%
2.17
2.68
USD
11%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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